Wall Street ends mixed following Fed speaker's solid reminders

- DJIA was ending the day flat at 27,222.
- Nasdaq Composite Index ended 0.3% higher at 8,207.
- The S&P 500 index added 0.4% to end at 2,995.
Wall Street's stocks were closing Thursday's session mostly higher Thursday as investors price back in the prospects of a new easing cycle at the Fed following New York President John Williams saying that the Fed' should act quickly to prevent further economic weakness, giving the US economy a vaccine against it. The comments came before the blackout period ahead of the 31 July FOMC meeting where increasing odds of rate cut is expected, despite a recent run of solid data.
The indexes subsequently rallied later in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, however, was the laggard due to the declines in UnitedHealth Group Inc. -2.27% and Boeing Co. BA, +1.85%, ending the day flat at 27,222. The S&P 500 index added 0.4% to end at 2,995, and the Nasdaq Composite Index ended 0.3% higher at 8,207.
U.S. data
The Philadelphia Fed factory index jumped by the most in ten-years in July, rising to 21.8 (the highest level since July 2018), and far exceeding expectations for a print of 5:
"Increases in orders, shipments, prices paid, and employment drove the rise in the index for the region. The New York Empire State survey earlier this week rose to 4.3 (from -8.6), a +13 gain from June. Taken together with the Philadelphia Fed gauge, which rose +21, we could be in for a strong ISM print later this month if the trend continues,"
analysts at ANZ bank explained.
DJIA levels
On a technical basis, the DJIA consolidates within a broader bearish correction where the Fibo' targets with the confluence of stop territories come into play. The 23.6% retracement of the 3rd June low to 12th July recently printed high falls in at 26706 which meets April 23rd and 1st May double-top highs. The 38.2% retracement of the same range falls in at 26324 and meets 25th Feb and 11th June highs. The 50% meets the 3rd Dec spike high and mid-June lows. On the flip side, the 28500s remains as a key target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD collapses with Williams, EUR/USD at a key inflection point
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1275 by the end of the US session as dovish comments from Fed’s Williams triggered a dollar’s sell-off. News that a US ship shot down an Iranian drone, right after Iran announced its willingness to reach an agreement not helping the greenback.
GBP/USD about to trim weekly losses after breaking higher
The GBP/USD pair got initially boosted by better-than-expected UK Retail Sales, later by speculative interest dumping the greenback. The pair broke a daily descendant trend line, now providing support at around 1.2520.
USD/JPY tumbles below 107.30 to the lowest in three weeks on Fed’s comments
The USD/JPY pair was moving slowly to the downside during the American session, but then it speeded up, falling from 107.75 to 107.22 in a few minutes, reaching the lowest level in three weeks.
Gold rallies towards June swing highs as bulls step in again
Gold prices have soared through the symmetrical triangle's resistance and bulls remain in control, pressing towards 25th June and 3rd July tops.
Gold rallies towards June swing highs as bulls step in again
Gold prices have soared through the symmetrical triangle's resistance and bulls remain in control, pressing towards 25th June and 3rd July tops.