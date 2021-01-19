Forex Today: Dollar retreats from highs ahead of Yellen's testimony, vaccine/virus news eyed

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 19:
The US dollar is paring its gains as US traders return from a long weekend, pushing stock futures higher. Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen testifies later, setting the case for fiscal stimulus. Coronavirus continues raging with Germany considering more restrictions and Britain pushing vaccines.
Stocks are moving higher after a somewhat "blue" Monday amid a bank holiday in the day. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar, reversing its gains. Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies in Congress as part of her confirmation hearings for Treasury Secretary. In her prepared remarks, Yellen stated that now is the time to spend.
Comments about debt and the dollar – in which Yellen is set to call for market-driven exchange rates – are also watched. Gold has been edging higher around $1,840 ahead of Yellen's testimony.
Five factors moving the US dollar in 2021 and not necessarily to the downside
President-elect Joe Biden prepares for the inauguration on Wednesday. Apart from passing the $1.9 trillion stimulus package, there is high uncertainty about his first Executive Orders. One such move would be canceling the Keystone XL pipeline leading oil from Canada, resulting in the loonie's slide. Outgoing President Donald Trump is set to offer pardons before leaving office but is unlikely to make market-moving announcements. Fears of violence are shrugged off by markets.
EUR/USD is edging higher, despite concerns that Germany will not only extend the lockdown but also tighten. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is set to reflect optimism about the future but a dire situation at the moment. it.
In Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte survived a confidence vote in the lower chamber, and now faces one in the Senate. Immunization in Europe is advancing at a slow pace.
Coronavirus: Statistics, herd immunity, vaccine calendar and impact on financial markets and currencies
GBP/USD is holding above 1.36 as Britain has already 6.65% of its population and continues at full speed. A recent drop in cases is encouraging.
Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin has been advancing above the $36,000 level, finding new strength after falling from the highs. Ethereum stands out with a surge above $1,300.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD testing 1.2100 amid USD pullback, ahead of ZEW, Yellen
EUR/USD trades close to 1.2100, holding onto the recovery mode ahead of the European open. The recovery in the risk sentiment amid expectations of additional fiscal stimulus is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Next of note remains the German ZEW, Yellen’s hearings.
GBP/USD: US dollar weakness, Brexit chatters favor bulls around 1.3600
GBP/USD stays on the bids above 1.3600 as the risk-on mood downs the safe-haven US dollar. Brexit deal reaches the House of Commons for re-voting. The Treasury Sec. nominee Yellen’s testimony, Brexit chatters and virus updates will be the key amid light calendar.
XAU/USD challenges 200-DMA on the road to recovery, Yellen eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend Monday’s impressive bounce from seven-week lows of $1803, as the 200-daily moving average (DMA) appears to be a tough nut to crack for the bulls.
Bitcoin: Long-term holders remain confident about the price rally
Bitcoin has delayed the expected breakout to $40,000, leading to uncertainty and even talks of a possible retreat under $30,000. However, the Reserve Risk indicator from Glassnode suggests that long-term investors are staying put.
US Dollar Index: Drops back towards fortnight-old support below 91.00
DXY extends pullback from highest in one month. The Index remains on the back foot around 90.68, down 0.10% intraday, during early Tuesday. Monday’s Doji at multi-day top, overbought RSI favor further consolidation of gains.