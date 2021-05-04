Forex Today: Dollar rebounds as markets turn cautious, cryptos, gold, oil all retreat

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, May 4:
After another positive day, markets are cautious on Tuesday, sending the dollar up and everything else down. Fed Chair Powell said the recovery is patchy and supply problems seem to slow US growth. Cryptocurrencies, gold and oil are all struggling.
The US dollar is gaining ground across the board, despite a slide in Treasury yields. Returns on 10-year bonds are around 1.61%. Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, poured cold water on the recovery and stressed that low-income people are still struggling to return to work. His colleague John Williams also said that the US economy has a long way to go.
The US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index disappointed with 60.7 points, with comments showing that companies are struggling with higher prices and supply chain issues. Factory orders figures for March on the agenda.
EUR/USD is changing hands closer to 1.20 as the EU is considering lifting some travel restrictions. GBP/USD is battling 1.39 ahead of Markit's final Manufacturing PMI for April.
Gold is trading below $1,790 after rising toward $1,800 on Monday. WTI Crude Oil is trading around $64, below the highs.
The Reserve Bank of Australia left its interest rate unchanged at 0.1% and said I would consider changes to its bond-buying scheme in its July meeting. AUD/USD is trading above 0.77, yet below the highs.
Vaccines: The US could approve jabbing 12 to 15-year-olds with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, raising the chances to reach herd immunity. The pace of immunizations is slowing and America is under pressure to contribute excess inoculations to other countries. The greater New York area will take steps to return to normal.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi refuses to slap a lockdown despite a dire covid situation in his country. Concerns about variants emerging in the Asian giant are somewhat weighing on markets.
Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin is trading around $56,000 after falling to lower levels while Ehtereum is consolidating its gains above $3,300. XRP fell below $1.48.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower towards 1.2000 as US dollar rebounds
EUR/USD extends the drop towards 1.2000 as the US dollar finds its feet amid the downbeat mood and cautious remarks from Fed Chair Powell. Concerns over Eurozone's economic recovery continue to weigh on the single currency. US data awaited.
GBP/USD drops back below 1.3900 on US dollar bounce, Brexit woes ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3900 ahead of the London Open. The UK may have a good post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects UK's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
Gold looks north amid a potential bull flag and lower yields
Gold eyes a sustained move above $1800 amid weaker Treasury yields. XAU/USD charts a potential bull flag on the hourly sticks. The focus shifts towards the US economic data for fresh cues on the dollar and gold.
Ripple sets the stage for 40% advance
XRP price has retraced to a crucial support barrier at $1.42. On-chain metrics like Network Profit and loss and MVRV suggest a reset due to recent crash. A bounce from the demand zone extending from $1.33 to $1.40 could trigger a 40% bull rally.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.