Forex Today: Dollar rally pauses as focus shifts to US data dump

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, February 16:
The US Dollar (USD) stays in a consolidation phase early Thursday's after having outperformed its major rivals on Wednesday. The market mood remains mixed in the early European session as investors await mid-tier data releases from the US that include weekly Initial Jobless Claims, January Housing Starts and Producer Price Index. Market participants will also pay close attention to comments from central bank officials.
On Wednesday, the US Census Bureau reported that Retail Sales in January rose by 3% following December's 1.1% contraction. This print beat the market expectation for an increase of 1.8% and helped the US Dollar preserve its strength in the second half of the day. Later in the American session, however, Wall Street's main indexes managed to gain traction and didn't allow the US Dollar Index to extend its rebound. US stock index futures trade virtually unchanged in the European morning on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield built on Tuesday's gains and rose more than 1% on Wednesday. After having peaked above 3.8% during the Asian trading hours, the 10-year yield started to edge lower and was last seen losing 0.6% at 3.78%.
In the Asian session on Thursday, Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that the Unemployment Rate climbed to 3.7% in January from 3.5% in December. Employment Change in the same period arrived at -11.5K, compared to the market expectation of +20K, and weighed on the Aussie. After having dropped below 0.6870, however, AUD/USD staged a rebound and was last seen trading modestly higher on the day at 0.6915.
USD/JPY closed the third straight in positive territory on Wednesday and touched its highest level since early January at 134.35. The pair stays relatively quiet early Thursday and trades at around 134.00. A Japanese lawmaker said on Thursday that the country’s Parliament Lower House will hold a confirmation hearing on the government nominees for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) governor and deputies on February 24.
While testifying before European Parliament on Wednesday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reiterated that they intend to raise key rates by 50 basis points (bps) at the March policy meeting. EUR/USD ignored this comment and ended the day with a 50 pip loss. Early Thursday, the pair holds steady at around 1.0700.
GBP/USD suffered heavy losses following the soft UK inflation data on Wednesday but managed to hold above the key 1.2000 level. The pair consolidates its losses slightly below 1.2050 in the European morning.
Gold price fell to its lowest level in over a month at $1,830 on Wednesday pressured by rising US T-bond yields. XAU/USD struggles to gather momentum early Thursday and trades in a narrow channel below $1,840.
Bitcoin surged higher and gained nearly 10% on Wednesday, touching its highest level since August near $25,000. Although BTC/USD retreated modestly early Thursday, it clings to modest daily gains at around $24,500. Similarly, Ethereum rose 8% on Wednesday before stabilizing near $1,700 on Thursday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD holds modest gains around 1.0700 ahead of ECB-speak
EUR/USD is holding modest gains at around 1.0700 in the early European morning. The US Dollar retreats alongside the US Treasury bond yields amid a better market mood. Focus shifts to the ECB commentary and a fresh batch of US data for further trading impetus.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.2050 amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD is rebounding toward 1.2050, jumping back on the bids in early Europe. Risk sentiment remains in a firmer spot, weighing on the US Dollar while boosting the Pound. The pair dropped the most in a fortnight after the UK CPI poured cold water on hawkish BoE expectations.
Gold rebounds but downside bias still intact below 50DMA
Gold price is attempting a tepid comeback early Thursday, having hit the lowest level in six weeks at $1,831 on Wednesday. The correction in the USD from over one-month highs is providing some respite to Gold bulls.
Bitcoin and Ether’s explosive move liquidates $200 million worth of positions, what’s next?
BTC and ETH saw a massive spike in interest after the United States inflation number was announced on February 14. The hotter-than-forecast expectations were snuffed out, indicating that disinflation is the key narrative.
Stocks go sideways – Is it still bullish?
Stocks will likely extend their short-term consolidation this morning. It still looks like a relatively flat correction within an uptrend. However, the S&P 500 remains below the important medium-term resistance level of 4,200.