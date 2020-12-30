Forex Today: Dollar plummets heading into year-end

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, December 31:
The dollar remained under selling pressure. AUD, EUR, and CAD reached fresh year’s highs against the battered greenback, although the shared currency retreated ahead of the close. Commodity-linked currencies are the strongest, helped by the positive performance of Wall Street, as US indexes flirted with record highs.
The GBP/USD pair also advanced, despite mixed news coming from the UK. The House of Commons passed the post-Brexit deal, while Lords will likely pass it during the Asian session.
Also, the government approved the AstraZeneca covid vaccine for emergency use. The country reported over 50K new cases and over 1,000 deaths in the last 24 hours. Coronavirus cases are on the rise globally, but vaccine news are partially overshadowing concerns. The UK announced further restrictive measures to contain the spread.
US Republican Senator Mitch McConnell blocked a move by colleague Bernie Sanders to allow a vote on increasing stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, adding pressure on the American currency. US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced that direct payments of $ 600 would be out as soon as this week.
Gold prices flirted with $1,900 a troy ounce amid the broad dollar’s weakness. The commodity finished the day with gains in the 1,890 price zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pressures 0.7700 on broad dollar’s weakness
Selling the greenback is the main theme as the year comes to an end. AUD/USD traded as high as 0.7685, holding on to gains as the Asian session kicks-in.
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.23 threshold
The EUR/USD pair surged to a fresh 2020 high of 1.2309 and trades nearby as investors prepare their farewell to 2020. Extremely thin market conditions expected until next week.
XAU/USD nudges towards $1890, eyes bullish breakout in 2021
Spot gold (XAU/USD) is grinding back towards the $1890 level, up just over $10 or around 0.6% on the day. USD weakness has been the driving force behind the broad gains being seen across precious metals markets on Wednesday.
Bitcoin price hits new all-time high at $28,900
Bitcoin has just surpassed $28,900 for the first time ever and managed to reach a 70.4% dominance over the market even though Ethereum is also rallying.
US Dollar Index drops to fresh low since April 2018 amid cautious optimism
DXY breaks monthly low to refresh the 32-month trough. US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s hesitant stimulus proposal joins virus woes to favor risks amid light calendar.