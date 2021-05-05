Forex Today: Dollar off the Yellen-induced highs, Dogecoin soars, Nonfarm Payrolls hints eyed

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, May 5:
Markets stabilizing and the dollar is off its highs after a risk-off Tuesday, partially triggered by comments about rate hikes by US Treasury Secretary Yellen. ADP's jobs figures and the ISM Services PMI are eyed. Commodities are on the rise while cryptocurrencies are stable.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that interest rates could rise to battle inflation if needed, in comments that caused jitters in financial markets. The former Fed Chair later clarified that her comments were not meant to predict price rises nor hikes in borrowing costs and that she respects the bank's independence. Nevertheless, the dollar jumped and stocks fell on Tuesday.
ADP's private-sector labor market figures are set to show an increase of 872,000 positions in April, an increase from 517,000 reported in March. While the correlation between the payroll firm's data and official figures is not always evident.
US ADP Employment Change: Caution surfaces in manufacturing
The ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index is set to show an acceleration from an already high level of 63.7 in March. The employment component is seen as another hint toward Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls.
US ISM Services PMI April Preview: Inflation readings remain key as recovery gains strength
Virus: India continues struggling with a severe wave of COVID-19, with projections pointing to an increase in deaths in the coming days. In Europe, vaccinations continue at full speed, with Germany reporting a drop in its incidence rate. US President Joe Biden announced a change in the distribution of vaccines, aiming to reach more people in remote places.
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.20 ahead of final services PMIs and the publication of new economic forecasts by the EU. GBP/USD is hovering around 1.39 as tensions mount toward Thursday's Bank of England decision.
NZD/USD stood on with a jump to above 0.7150 after New Zealand reported a surprising drop in the unemployment rate to 4.7% in the first quarter of the year.
Copper has resumed its gains, alongside other commodities. According to Bloomberg, prices are up some 70% from the March 2020 trough.
Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin is hovering above $54,000 and Etehreum below $3,300, as digital assets trade in a range. Dogecoin stands out with another rally, hitting $0.69 at the time of writing. The crypto that began as a joke has received high-profile mentions in recent days.
See Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE at make-or-break point after new all-time highs
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Mildly bid above 1.20 on USD pullback ahead of US ADP, PMI
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2000 amid US dollar’s pullback. Fed’s Kashkari pours cold water on rate hike expectations, raised by US Treasury Secretary Yellen. Covid woes escalate but fail to overturn vaccine optimism. Eurozone economic forecasts, risk catalysts eyed ahead of key US data.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.3900 as USD retreats ahead of data
GBP/USD is looking to extend daily gains above 1.3900. Pullback in the US dollar lends support to the pair. Risk-on mood keeps investors motivated amid ongoing Brexit concerns, as the focus shifts to the UK/US Services PMIs.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.3900 as USD retreats ahead of data
GBP/USD is looking to extend daily gains above 1.3900. Pullback in the US dollar lends support to the pair. Risk-on mood keeps investors motivated amid ongoing Brexit concerns, as the focus shifts to the UK/US Services PMIs.
Gold bulls remain on the defensive near $1,780
Gold prices recovered part of their losses from Tuesday’s low of $1,770.90 and seem to confide in the vicinity of multi-day resistance placed around $1,780. On the hourly chart, the pair is struggling to maintain intraday gains and is moving toward the session low of $1,776.80.
S&P 500 correction arriving or not?
One more day of upside rejection in S&P 500, in what is now quite a long stretch of prices going mostly sideways. As unsteady as VIX seems at the moment, it doesn‘t flash danger of spiking in this data-light week, and neither does the put/call ratio.