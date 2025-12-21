The USD/JPY pair loses ground to near 157.50 during the early Asian session on Monday. The prospect of further US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts in 2026 weighs on the US Dollar (USD) against the Japanese Yen. Financial markets are likely to trade in a subdued mood as investors position themselves ahead of the long holiday period. The US Chicago Fed National Activity Index report for September is due later on Monday.

The recent soft US inflation and cool jobs reports have fueled market expectations for at least two 25-basis-point rate cuts from the US central bank next year. This contrasts with a generally more hawkish pivot from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and exerts some selling pressure on the Greenback in the near term.

Financial markets are pricing in only a 21.0% probability the Fed will reduce interest rates at its next meeting in January, after it cut them by a quarter-point at each of its last three meetings, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Nonetheless, hawkish comments from the Fed officials might help limit the USD’s losses. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack said on Sunday that she saw no need to change US interest rates for months ahead after the Fed reduced borrowing costs at its last three meetings.

The BoJ board members decided to raise the short-term interest rate by 25 bps to 0.75%, the highest in 30 years, following the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Friday. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said during the press conference that Japan's economy is recovering moderately, albeit with some weakness. Ueda further stated that the central bank will closely monitor the impact of the latest rate change, and the pace of monetary adjustment will depend on the economic, price, and financial outlook.

Despite this hawkish pivot, the Japanese central bank has refrained from providing explicit forward guidance regarding the timing of future movements. The uncertainty surrounding the future BoJ interest rate path could undermine the JPY and create a tailwind for the pair.