Fed’s Hammack says holding rates steady for months is her base case for now

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack said that monetary policy is in a good place to pause and assess the effects of 75 basis points (bps) of rate cuts in the economy during the first quarter, Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

Key quotes

My base case is that we can stay here for some period of time, until we get clearer evidence that either inflation is coming back down to target or the employment side is weakening more materially.



November consumer-price index of 2.7% likely understated 12-month price growth due to data distortions.



Neutral interest rate is higher than commonly believed.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading around 98.65, down 0.06% on the day.