Forex Today: Dollar finishes Q1 on a strong note

What you need to know on Thursday, April 1:
The dollar ends March with substantial gains against most major rivals, and near fresh yearly highs against the EUR and the JPY. Yields ticked lower on a daily basis but finish the month near multi-month highs. The yields on the 10-y note settled above 1.70%.
The pound gained on Wednesday, as the UK Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised from 1% to 1.3%. Additionally, Total Business Investment in the same quarter printed at 5.9%, much better than the 1.3% previously estimated.
Gold also advanced, peaking for the day at 1,715 and finishing at $ 1,706.00 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices fell, with WTI ending the day around $ 59.20 a barrel.
Wall Street closed in the green, with the Nasdaq sharply up, but the Dow and the S&P posting modest gains.
Coronavirus: French President Emmanuel Macron announced a nationwide lockdown for at least one month starting on Saturday, as the health system is distressed while the number of new contagions remains on the rise. Brazil detected a new variant, similar to the South African one, while Pfizer announced its vaccine is 100% effective in teenagers, after completing phase three trials on children aged 12-15
XRP price poised for 42% breakout as whales go into a buying frenzy
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rejected from around 1.1750
The greenback recovers its strength ahead of US President Biden’s announcement on infrastructure investment, despite a better market mood.
GBP/USD trades near 1.38 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.38 as the dollar weakens. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 while the US ADP jobs report missed estimates with 517K. President Biden's speech on infrastructure is eyed.
XAU/USD extends recovery to the $1710 area
Gold and silver are rising more than 1% on Wednesday, recovering after posting sharp losses during two consecutive days. A modest decline in US yields, a correction of the US dollar, month-end flow, and some profit-taking favored the rebound.
Skepticism soars as Bitcoin wobbles from $60,000
Bitcoin dropped sharply and briefly during the European session on Wednesday, leaving many retail investors liquidated. Over the last few days, BTC and Ethereum tried to lift above key levels at $60,000 and $1,800, respectively, but struggled to sustain the gains.
S&P 500: Industrial stocks await Biden's infrastructure pump
Equity markets remain in a cautious mood as Tuesday sees all US indices close lower. Yields don't help the investment case as they jump again, meaning the return on investment from equities needs to grow to offset the relative risk of equities versus safe-haven US bonds.