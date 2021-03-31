Forex Today: Dollar finishes Q1 on a strong note

What you need to know on Thursday, April 1:

The dollar ends March with substantial gains against most major rivals, and near fresh yearly highs against the EUR and the JPY. Yields ticked lower on a daily basis but finish the month near multi-month highs. The yields on the 10-y note settled above 1.70%.

The pound gained on Wednesday, as the UK Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised from 1% to 1.3%. Additionally, Total Business Investment in the same quarter printed at 5.9%, much better than the 1.3% previously estimated.

Gold also advanced, peaking for the day at 1,715 and finishing at $ 1,706.00 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices fell, with WTI ending the day around $ 59.20 a barrel.

Wall Street closed in the green, with the Nasdaq sharply up, but the Dow and the S&P posting modest gains.

Coronavirus: French President Emmanuel Macron announced a nationwide lockdown for at least one month starting on Saturday, as the health system is distressed while the number of new contagions remains on the rise. Brazil detected a new variant, similar to the South African one, while Pfizer announced its vaccine is 100% effective in teenagers, after completing phase three trials on children aged 12-15