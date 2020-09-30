Forex Today: Dollar falls out of the market’s favour

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, October 1:
The financial markets were led by the risk-related sentiment, with the greenback seesawing between gains and losses. Risk appetite surged during the American afternoon on renewed hopes for a US coronavirus aid package, and while Senator McConnell said that Republicans and Democrats are far apart of virus relief, the mood remained upbeat. Ahead of the close, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announced there’s no deal yet.
The American dollar lost ground against most major rivals on the improved sentiment. However, EUR/USD closed in the red around 1.1720. The GBP/USD pair edged higher, despite mounting concerns related to the latest coronavirus outbreak in the UK.
US data came in better than anticipated, as the ADP survey showed that the private sector added 749K new jobs, beating the market’s expectations of 650K. The country also published the final reading of Q2 GDP, which resulted in -31.4% slightly better than the previous estimate of -31.7%. The figures supported the optimistic sentiment.
Wall Street held on to gains but pulled off daily highs amid the lack of progress in a US coronavirus aid package.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported positive data on a potential coronavirus treatment, which reportedly reduces virus levels and improve symptoms in sick patients who weren’t hospitalized. Meanwhile, Moderna reported progress on its coronavirus vaccine but added that it won't likely be ready until late November.
Gold briefly surpassed 1,900 but closed the day unchanged around $1,886.00 a troy ounce. Crude oi prices recovered alongside equities, with WTI settling at $40.00 a barrel.
Ethereum continues to reign the DeFi market, but TRON’s network activity skyrockets
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches 0.7200 on a better market’s mood
Wall Street was able to close the day with gains, although the US Congress was unable to clinch a deal on a coronavirus aid package. Investors keep selling the American currency.
XAU/USD retreats after hitting one-week highs above $1900
The recovery in gold after last week sharp decline continues to be capped by the $1,900/oz area. Recently, boosted by a slide of the US dollar, XAU/USD rose to $1,902 reaching the highest level in a week, but it failed to hold above $1,900 and pulled back.
EUR/USD ends the day in the red just above 1.1700
The shared currency was the worst performer, ending the day in the red against the greenback, despite this last persistent weakness. Coronavirus concerns and new restrictions in the EU weighed.
Ethereum continues to reign the DeFi market, but TRON’s network activity skyrockets
After the total DeFi market capitalization exploded, surpassing $15 billion, several prominent projects announced the launch of their own DeFi products.
WTI looks to settle with strong gains near $40
After suffering heavy losses on Tuesday, crude oil staged a decisive rebound and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) touched a daily high of $40 before going into a consolidation phase.