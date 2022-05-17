Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, May 17:
The greenback weakened modestly against its rivals on Monday and the US Dollar Index closed the second straight trading day in negative territory. The dollar stays on the back foot early Tuesday amid improving market mood. Later in the day, the first-quarter Gross Domestic Product data from the euro area, April Retail Sales and Industrial Production figures from the US will be watched closely by market participants. During the American trading hours, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at an event organized by the Wall Street Journal.
The city of Shanghai reported on Tuesday that it had achieved zero coronavirus infections across all districts. Nevertheless, officials are planning to start easing restrictions in a gradual way from May 21 with an aim to have the lockdown completely lifted by June 1. The Shanghai Composite Index is on track to close in positive territory and US stock index futures are up between 0.35% and 0.75%, reflecting the upbeat market sentiment.
EUR/USD took advantage of the dollar weakness and posted modest daily gains on Monday. The pair continues to edge higher in the European morning and was last seen trading near mid-1.0400s. European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday that a euro that is too weak would go against the ECB's price stability objective.
GBP/USD staged a decisive rebound on Monday and broke above 1.2300. Earlier in the day, the data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 3.7% from 3.8% in three months to March. Additionally, wage inflation, as measured by Average Earnings Including Bonus, jumped to 7% on a yearly basis, surpassing the market expectation of 5.4% by a wide margin.
Meanwhile, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that he was not at all happy about the inflation outlook, explaining that over 80% of the UK's inflation overshoot was due to energy and tradable goods.
AUD/USD gathered bullish momentum in the Asian session on Tuesday and broke above 0.7000. Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) monetary policy meeting revealed earlier in the day that policymakers considered three options, raising the cash rate by 15 basis points, 25 basis points or 40 basis points. "Members agreed that further increases in interest rates would likely be required to ensure that inflation in Australia returns to the target over time," the publication read.
USD/JPY is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction and fluctuates in a relatively tight range above 129.00. Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya reiterated on Tuesday that it was important for them to continue with the current powerful monetary easing to support the economic activity.
Gold tested $1,800 amid rising US Treasury bond yields on Monday but managed to reverse its direction with the broad-based dollar weakness. At the time of press, XAU/USD was posting modest daily gains near $1,830.
Bitcoin lost nearly 5% on Monday but stays relatively resilient near $30,000 early Tuesday. Ethereum reclaimed $2,000 on Tuesday after having erased 5.7% on the first trading day of the week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump sub-1.0500 as panic returns
EUR/USD has accelerated its decline after the US opening, as fears are back. Several US institutes, Wells Fargo and S&P among other, downwardly revised growth forecasts, but expect inflation to remain high. Wall Street resumed its slump, wit the three major indexes sinking in the red.
GBP/USD trading near daily lows at 1.2371
The GBP/USD pair is under selling pressure, approaching the daily low posted after the release of UK inflation figures. US Treasury yields are down, as demand for safe-haven bonds returned.
Gold on the back foot below $1,820 amid rising US yields
Gold stays under modest bearish pressure on Wednesday and continues to trade below $1,820. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding above 3% in the early American session, making it difficult for XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Why Ethereum price at $600 seems more plausible than $3,000
Ethereum price is in a tough spot despite the recent crash and indicates that a further downtrend is on the cards. The case for a bullish trend will only be revived after ETH produces a higher high from a macro perspective.
UPST ricochets 23.5% higher on management promises
Upstart Holdings (UPST) stock shot up 23.5% on Tuesday to $46.66 after Upstart's annual shareholder meeting affirmed shareholders' interests on two separate fronts.