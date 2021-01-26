Forex Today: Dollar eases ahead of Federal Reserve’s announcement

What you need to know of Wednesday, January 27:
The market’s mood was sour at the beginning of the day but improved during the European session, in the detriment of the American dollar. The greenback edged lower against most major rivals, despite investors were cautious throughout the US session.
Wall Street posted a modest intraday advance, while US Treasury yields ticked higher, but held near its weekly lows.
The BOJ published the Minutes of its latest meeting and said it will remain vigilant of FX moves. Also, the ECB expressed concerns about the exchange rate and would study the impact of ECB vs Fed policy on it. Dollar’s weakness is becoming a concern, despite the economy baring quite well with the pandemic. Still, the latest macroeconomic figures coming from the country were generally discouraging.
Focus remains on US events, starting this Wednesday with the Durable Goods Orders report and the Federal Reserve announcement on monetary policy.
Coronavirus vaccines remain in the eye of the storm, amid delayed delivery. On a positive note, Pfizer announced it will look into a booster dose, one day after Moderna announced the same. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson said that it will publish coronavirus vaccine trial data next week and that the company is very optimistic that they will be releasing a very robust data set.
Commodity-related currencies were the best performers against the greenback, while GBP/USD flirted with the year high at 1.2745. Major pairs remained within familiar levels.
Commodities eased modestly, with gold ending the day at $1,851 a toy ounce and WTI at $52.50 a barrel.
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ripple, Chainlink & Vechain – American Wrap 26 January
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
