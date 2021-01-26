Ripple Price Prediction: XRP is on the edge of a massive fall below $0.20
Over the past two months, XRP’s total market capitalization has fallen from a high of $32 billion on November 24, 2020, to only $12 billion currently. The biggest reason for this drop was the SEC suing Ripple for the sales of unregistered securities. XRP is close to losing its fifth position in market capitalization ranking to Cardano.
Chainlink price aims for $26 as it hits a new all-time high in trading dominance
Chainlink has been one of the best performing coins in 2020 and is trying to do the same in 2021. The digital asset has reached a market capitalization of $10 billion positioning itself rank seven.
Vechain price can dive to $0.02 as bears take control of the short-term trend
Vechain has been trading inside a rising wedge since January 7. The digital asset saw a 100% price increase since the beginning of 2021 peaking at $0.035. However, bears have taken control of the short-term trend and aim to drive Vechain price towards $0.02.
Stablecoins reserves hit new all-time high as investors prepare to re-enter the market
On January 10, 2021, the cryptocurrency market capitalization reached an all-time high of $1.11 trillion. Shortly after, Bitcoin suffered a major pullback and most coins followed suit. Many investors and analysts believe this could be a local bottom and a good opportunity to re-enter.
Even if Tether fails, its impact on Bitcoin price would be short-lived, suggests new report
Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin ever issued, has found itself at the center of discussion again, following an article published by Crypto Anonymous. According to the digital publication, Tether is to blame for extreme Bitcoin price manipulations.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin sits on the launchpad to $42,000, as crypto bull cycle pauses
The cryptocurrency market is a sea of red apart from a few selected altcoins. Ethereum appears to have slowed down the breakout to $3,000 after hitting a new all-time high barrier.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.