Forex Today: Dollar dominant regardless on Mid-East, all-eyes on the Non-Farm Payrolls

Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 10:
The US dollar has been consolidating its gains ahead of the all-important Non-Farm Payrolls report for December. Economists expect an increase of around 164,000 and wages to rise by 3.1%. Upbeat ADP employment figures and a healthy services sector data imply even higher gains.
See:
- Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: All signs are go
- Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: New year, old data
Markets have calmed as the US and Iran stepped away from the brink of war on Wednesday. The Japanese yen, gold, and oil remain pressured. Headlines from the Middle East focus on the crash of the Ukranian civilian jet and suspicion that an Iranian air-to-surface missile downed it by mistake. Tensions may erupt again.
GBP/USD is trying to recover from a dovish speech by Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England. In a speech on Thursday, he said that the BOE has the equivalent of 250 basis points of easing space and that it may act "promptly."
Brexit: Parliament finally passed the Withdrawal Bill, allowing the UK to leave the EU on January 31. Uncertainty about future EU-UK relations persists.
AUD/USD has been recovering after Australian retail sales beat expectations with a rise of 0.9% in December.
The Canadian dollar has been on the back foot following oil prices and ahead of the jobs report. Markets expect a return to job growth in December. See Canadian Jobs Preview: Why comeback CAD has room to extend its gains
Cryptocurrencies are extending their losses, seemingly related to calmer Mid-East tensions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Traders await crucial US NFP release
The EUR/USD market appears to have turned indecisive ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report for December. The currency pair charted a Doji candle Thursday. An above-forecast US data could yield a bearish daily close.
GBP/USD consolidates losses amid pre-NFP lull
GBP/USD in on a road to recovery but remains below the 1.31 handle ahead of the London open on Friday. Traders will keep an eye on political news for immediate direction ahead of the US employment data.
Forex Today: Aussie outperforms amid pre-NFP quiet trading, trade deal progress
Amid a typical pre-US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) lull, most major traded in thin trading ranges, except for the Australian dollar. The Aussie outperformed the fx board and bounced-back towards 0.6900, as the risk-on sentiment extended into Asia.
Gold: On a slippery ground below $1550 as trade sentiment stays positive
Gold prices extend declines below $1,550, at $1,548.55 currently, during the early Friday. The yellow metal has been under pressure off-late, mainly due to the de-escalation of odds favoring the US-Iran war.
USD/JPY trades side-ways around 109.50, awaits US NFP
USD/JPY is currently trading around 109.50 following a steep advance from the 107.65 lows of yesterday's business, subsequent to a de-escalation of the Iran/US conflict. The side trend is likely to extend into Europe ahead of the key US payrolls data.