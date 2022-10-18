Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, October 18:
The US dollar resumes its bearish momentum on Tuesday, having lost the recovery momentum in the Asian session, as risk flows extend into the second straight day following the UK's dramatic U-turn over the tax-slashing mini-budget. The US S&P 500 futures, the risk barometer, is gaining roughly 1.70% so far while the Asian indices rally 1.20% to 1.80%, led by the rebound in the Chinese stocks.
In early dealing, China’s stocks turned south after the country’s junk dollar bonds dropped to a record low, as a property market crisis sparked by a crackdown on excessive borrowing. Meanwhile, Chinese traders digested comments from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The US official said on Monday, China has made a decision to seize Taiwan on a “much faster timeline” than previously thought.
Across the fx board, the Kiwi dollar emerges as the strongest heading into the European open, followed by its Antipodean partner, the aussie. Meanwhile, the yen pulled away from 32-year highs above 149.05 against the US dollar, dragged lower by weaker Treasury yields and Japanese verbal intervention. Top Japanese officials continued their jawboning, reiterating that they are ready to take necessary steps to avoid undesirable, as they watch the FX price action with a sense of urgency. USD/JPY was last seen trading around 148.85, consolidating the upside before the next push higher.
NZD/USD surges over 1% to challenge 0.5700, as hotter New Zealand’s Q3 Consumer Price Index (CPI) ramped up bigger RBNZ rate hike expectations. NZ inflation rose by 2.2% QoQ in the third quarter, beating expectations of a 1.6% increase. Meanwhile, the annualized inflation eased from a 32-year high of 7.3% to 7.2%, although outpaced expectations of +6.6%.
Hawkish comments from RBA Assistant Governor Michele Bullock and RBA minutes underpin the sentiment around the AUD/USD pair, as they suggest the need for more rate increases in the coming months. EUR/USD also capitalized on retreating Treasury yields and a renewed broad-based US dollar selling, having recaptured the 0.9850 barrier. Although bulls remain cautious ahead of the German and Eurozone ZEW sentiment surveys. Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday that “with fiscal policy in place, they can avoid deep recession in Europe without fuelling inflation.”
GBP/USD is fading an uptick above 1.1400, as investors assess the Financial Times (FT) report that stated the Bank of England (BOE) is set to delay quantitative tightening (QT) worth £838bn until bond markets calm. The report comes after the new UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ditched almost all of the mini-budget announced by PM Liz Truss on September 23. The gains in cable appear short-lived, as PM Truss braces for political challenges, with Tory backbenchers preparing to oust her.
Gold is holding its recovery momentum above the $1,650 barrier but is likely to remain in a defined range until buyers reclaim the critical $1,670 hurdle. The softer dollar keeps lending support to the metal.
Bitcoin price is gradually pushing higher while above $19,500 but bulls stay cautious amid a wall fall of healthy resistance levels on a daily timeframe.
Recommended content
Editors' Picks
GBP/USD buyers attack 1.1400 on chatters about UK politics, BOE’s QT
GBP/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high above 1.1400 heading into early European trading. The pair takes clues from the market’s latest concerns surrounding the Bank of England’s (BOE) next move, as well as the UK’s haywire political conditions.
USD/JPY: Buyers keep the reins at 32-year high near 149.00
USD/JPY is keeping its range around 149.00, the highest level in 32 years. The US dollar recovery combined with firmer risk sentiment pushes the pair northwards despite the looming risks of a Japanese FX market intervention and weaker Treasury yields.
EUR/USD: Neutral triangle advocates more consolidation ahead
The EUR/USD pair has dropped marginally after printing a day’s high at 0.9853 in the Tokyo session. After a juggernaut rally, the shared currency bulls are facing a corrective move as the US dollar index (DXY) has attempted a rebound move.
Gold bulls aim for $1,680
Gold price extends the week-start recovery towards a short-term key hurdle. Lack of major directives facilitates the extension of the previous trend even as central banks, recession woes test XAU/USD.
Chiliz Price Prediction: One billion CHZ could flood the market after a 15% rally
Chiliz price saw a 5% upswing on October 17, setting up the start of a trend change favoring bulls. This development might lead to a retest of $0.208 after a minor pullback to $0.179. Transaction data shows that roughly 1 billion “Out of the Money” CHZ tokens will be supplied at $0.210.