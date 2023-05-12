Forex Today: Despite all, Dollar ends week stronger

Here is what you need to know for next week:
After the Dollar's rally on Friday, Monday may not be the usual “quiet Monday”. Tuesday is the busiest day of the week for economic data, with Chinese activity, the Reserve Bank of Australia minutes, inflation in Canada and US Retail Sales. Later in the week, Australia will release labor market data and the Bank of Mexico will decide on interest rates.
The US Dollar finished the week stronger, trading at its weekly highs. Next week, the US calendar is light, with Retail Sales being the highlight on Tuesday. The debt ceiling impasse and banking concerns continue to be relevant developments. There will also be Federal Reserve remarks from Chair Powell and Williams.
The US Dollar Index rose above 102.50, posting its highest daily close in more than a month, surpassing relevant technical levels. The risks now appear to be tilted to the upside in the short term. A factor that boosted the US Dollar was the deterioration in market sentiment. Major stock indices across the globe finished the week with modest losses.
US yields finished the week modestly higher, despite evidence of slowing inflation and easing labor market conditions in the US. The US Treasury 10-year yield settled at 3.44% and the 2-year at 4%. Yields continue to move sideways in a wide range, trapped between volatile expectations for rates by year-end, the short end of the curve being sensitive to the debt ceiling drama, the Fed's expected pause and cautious market sentiment.
EUR/USD suffered its worst weekly decline since September 2022, after breaking a 2-week range on the back of a stronger US Dollar and despite hawkish European Central Bank (ECB) talk. After being unable to rise above 1.1100, the pair corrected to 1.0850, the lowest level in a month.
GBP/USD reversed from monthly highs near 1.2700 and tumbled to levels below 1.2450. In the UK, labor data is due on Tuesday. Many members of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee are due to speak, which could be relevant after the recent 25 basis points rate hike.
USD/JPY surged on Friday, breaking important levels and climbing to 135.70, a one-week high, boosted by the rebound in Treasury yields.
USD/CAD erased last week's losses and rose from 1.3310 to 1.3560. It continues to move sideways in a wide range. Canada will report inflation on Tuesday and on Friday, the Bank of Canada will publish its Financial System Review.
AUD/USD traded above key moving averages in the daily and weekly charts but turned to the downside. It is still moving sideways but now risks are tilted to the downside. The pair could test 0.6600. It is a busy week ahead in Australia with the RBA minutes on Tuesday, of the May meeting that ended with a surprise rate hike; on Wednesday, the Wage Price Index is due and on Thursday April's employment report.
NZD/USD dropped 200 pips from the top, rejected from above the 20-week Simple Moving Average (SMA). The Kiwi was the worst performing currency among G10 currencies.
The worst performer across the board was the South African Rand. USD/ZAR jumped to a record high 19.50 after the US alleged that a Russian ship picked up weapons in South Africa last year.
Latin American currencies outperformed. USD/MXN posted its lowest weekly close since July 2017, near 17.50. The Bank of Mexico will have its monetary policy meeting, and there is potential for a pause after 15 consecutive interest rate hikes.
On Sunday, there will be general elections in Turkey. The Turkish lira accelerated its depreciation during the last days, hitting fresh record lows.
The gloomy global outlook weighed on crude oil prices that posted another weekly loss, the fourth in a row. Metals had mixed luck: Gold finished the week flat, holding above $2,000 while Silver tumbled 6.6% during the week, ending around $24.00.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD heads for worst week since September 2022
The US Dollar is up sharply on Friday, extending its weekly gains and pushing EUR/USD to the 1.0850 area, the lowest level in a month. The Euro is on track to post its biggest weekly loss against the US Dollar since September 2022.
GBP/USD drops to 1.2450 area as USD preserves its strength
GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Friday and slumped to 1.2450 area. The persistent US Dollar (USD) strength ahead of the weekend weighs on the pair, which remains on track to snap a three-week winning streak.
Gold rebounds from weekly lows, stays below $2,020
Gold price has gained traction and climbed above $2,010 after having touched its lowest level in a week near $2,000 earlier in the day. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield staying in positive territory above 3.4%, however, XAU/USD's upside remains capped.
Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive. Dogecoin price reacted to the news with a 2% downswing before a quick recovery.
US: Consumer sentiment slumps in early May
Consumers continue to signal they are downbeat about the economy, and that they expect inflation to remain higher for longer.