Forex Today: Data, FOMC should rule the sentiment

Another firm session of the Greenback put the risk complex under further pressure, sending the USD Index (DXY) to flirt with the upper end of the recent range and EUR/USD to the sub-1.0800 region, all amidst the emergence of usual pre-FOMC cautiousness.
Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 30:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) kicked off the new trading week on a robust note, surpassing the 103.80 level ahead of the FOMC gathering and the publication of the Nonfarm Payrolls. However, before those key events emerge, the FHFA’s House Price Index and the Consumer Confidence gauge by the Conference Board are both due on January 30.
EUR/USD accentuated its bearish feeling and broke below the 1.0800 support level to print fresh multi-week lows at the beginning of the week. In the euro docket, the advanced Q4 GDP Growth Rate in Germany and the broader Euroland will take centre stage on January 30.
Across the Channel, Mortgage Approvals and Mortgage Lending figures are due on Tuesday. GBP/USD clinched its third consecutive daily pullback on Monday in response to the solid price action around the greenback.
USD/JPY came under renewed downside pressure following two daily advances in a row and broke below the 148.00 level. The release of the December Unemployment Rate will be the salient event in “The Land of the Rising Sun” on January 30.
Positive prospects from news citing extra stimulus in China continued to prop up the mood around the Aussie dollar, motivating AUD/USD to start the week with decent gains, although still capped by the 0.6600 barrier. On Tuesday, Retail Sales prints should gather all the attention Down Under.
While unabated geopolitical concerns bolstered crude oil prices, demand concerns stemming mainly from China, as well as the potential tighter-for-longer stance by the Fed and the ECB, eventually dragged the commodity to the negative zone on Monday.
Declining US yields encouraged Gold prices to resume their upside, while Silver climbed to multi-day highs backed by China’s stimulus.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.0800 on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD extended its daily slide in the American session on Monday and declined below 1.0800 for the first time since mid-December. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar preserve its strength and weighs on the pair ahead of this week's key events.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2700 as mood sours
GBP/USD lost its traction and retreated below 1.2700 after edging higher in the early European session on Monday. Ahead of the Fed and the BoE's monetary policy announcements later in the week, the cautious market mood doesn't allow the pair to gain traction.
Gold erased early gains, holds above $2,000
Gold reversed its direction and declined below $2,030 after rising toward $2,040 earlier in the day. XAU/USD manages to stay in positive territory despite broad USD strength as it benefits from retreating US yields and escalating tensions in the Middle East.
Bitcoin price could recover to $45,000 as addresses with less than 1 BTC likely bottomed out
Bitcoin ETF race likely to intensify as Bloomberg ETF specialist Eric Balchunas speculates $8.5 trillion asset manager Charles Schwab’s entry into the race. BTC exchange balances are on a decline and a recovery in Bitcoin price is likely in the short term.
Week ahead: What are the markets watching this week?
Not only do the Fed and the Bank of England (BoE) claim the central bank spotlight —both of which are anticipated to hold the line— plenty of macro market movers will grace the economic calendar throughout the week.