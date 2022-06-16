What you need to take care of on Friday, June 17:
Central banks spurred panic, but the American dollar could not take advantage of the panic scenario, ending the day with losses against most major rivals.
The Switzerland National Bank surprised markets with an unexpected 50 bps hike, while the Bank of England moved as planned and made its fifth consecutive 25 bps hike. Two things we learned from this. On the one hand, the Fed is far more aggressive than any other central bank. On the other, global policymakers are much more scared about the economic situation than what they let see.
Stocks resumed their declines, with Wall Street plummeting to fresh 2022 lows. The DJIA and the S&P 500 traded at levels last seen in January 2021. The FTSE 100 also plummeted as the BOE’s decision fell short of the market’s expectations. Recession fears are behind stocks’ collapse.
Demand for government bonds sent yields to the lower end of their weekly range, which in turn undermined demand for the greenback. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note currently stands at around 3.30% after flirting with 3.50% earlier in the day. The dollar’s weakness may well be temporal if the demand for safety continues.
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.0570, while GBP/USD hovers around 1.2350. The AUD/USD pair surged to 0.7070, holding nearby, while the USD/CAD changes hands at 1.2920. Save-haven currencies were firmly up against the dollar, with USD/CHF down roughly 300 pips, now trading in the 0.9630 region. Ahead of the Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, the USD/JPY battles around 132.00.
Gold surged to a fresh 3-day high of $1,852.74 a troy ounce, holding nearby ahead of the Asian opening, while crude oil prices recovered some ground. WTI is now trading at $117.70 a barrel.
AUD/USD ignores risk-aversion, holds on to gains around 0.7060
The American dollar spelt trouble in the last trading session of the day, undermined by plummeting government bond yields. Wall Street collapsed to fresh YTD lows, but AUD/USD retains gains and changes hands at around 0.7060.
EUR/USD holds on to substantial gains after flirting with 1.0600
EUR/USD trades around 1.0570, helped by dismal US data and weaker government bond yields. The US Dollar Index stands at around 103.50, showing that the pair's rally is fueled by the dollar sell-off.
Gold: Panic boosts the safe-haven metal
Markets are in risk-off mode, with Wall Street resuming the selling spiral after enjoying a relief rally in the Feds decision aftermath. A batch of tepid US data, however, revived concerns among investors, fueling demand for safety. XAUUSD soared to the current $1,850 price zone after bottoming at $1,814.84.
This token could trigger the next meltdown in Ethereum and crypto
Ethereum price continued its decline in the bloodbath this week. Experts argue Lido Finance’s stETH’s depeg from Ethereum has triggered a crisis and institutions like Celsius and 3AC witnessed massive liquidations.
