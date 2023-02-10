Forex Today: Choppy action continues, eyes on Canada jobs report and US sentiment data

Here is what you need to know on Friday, February 10:
Markets remain indecisive in the second half of the week amid a lack of fundamental drivers. Ahead of the weekend, January jobs report from Canada and the University of Michigan's preliminary February Consumer Confidence Index from the US will be watched closely by investors. Participants will continue to assess remarks from central bank officials.
The US Dollar (USD) struggled to find demand in the first half of the day on Thursday and stayed on the back foot in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes dropping back into the red following a strong opening, however, the USD managed to regain its footing.
Early Friday, the US Dollar Index holds steady above 103.00 and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moves up and down in a tight channel slightly above 3.65%. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade flat on the day.
During the Asian trading hours, the data from China revealed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined by 0.8% on a monthly basis in January. On a yearly basis, the CPI came in at 2.1%, slightly below the market expectation of 2.2%.
EUR/USD climbed higher toward 1.0800 on Thursday but lost its bullish momentum in the late American session and erased a large portion of its daily gains. In the European morning, EUR/USD stays relatively quiet below 1.0750.
Although GBP/USD retreated from the six-day high it touched near 1.2200, it managed to close the third straight day in positive territory on Thursday. The pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase at around 1.2100. The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed on Friday that the UK economy stagnated in the fourth quarter as expected. On a monthly basis, the Gross Domestic Product contracted by 0.5%. On a slightly positive note, Industrial Production expanded by 0.3% in December, compared to the market expectation for a decrease of 0.2%.
USD/CAD stays relatively quiet near the upper-limit of its weekly range at around 1.3450 early Friday. Unemployment Rate in Canada is forecast to tick higher to 5.1% in January from 5% in December with the Net Change in Employment declining to 15K from December's strong 104K increase.
USD/JPY stays indecisive and continues to trade near 131.50. Several news outlets reported on Thursday that the Japanese government is planning to present the new Bank of Japan Governor nominees. Meanwhile, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Friday that he doesn’t see any imminent need to make YCC more flexible. Amamiya reiterated that it's appropriate to maintain current ultra-loose monetary policy.
Pressured by the decisive rebound witnessed in the US Treasury bond yield, Gold price turned south late Thursday and snapped a three-day winning streak. At the time of press, XAU/USD was trading at its lowest level since early January below $1860.
Bitcoin lost 5% and broke below the three-week-old trading range on Thursday. BTC/USD stays on the back foot and trades below $22,000 early Friday. Ethereum fell over 6% on Thursday and was last seen trading flat on the day slightly above the key $1,500 level.
EUR/USD eases toward 1.0700 amid renewed USD demand
EUR/USD is holding lower ground, heading toward 1.0700 in the early European morning. Risk sentiment remains in a weaker spot, allowing the US Dollar pullback to gain momentum. The focus remains on the EU economic forecasts and US sentiment data.
USD/JPY drops to 130.50 on reports about next BoJ governor
USD/JPY meets with a fresh supply on Friday and is weighed down by reviving demand for the JPY, following reports that Japan plans to appoint Kazuo Ueda as the BoJ's next governor after Kuroda steps down. The US Dollar stalls recovery ahead of key data.
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.2100 after UK GDP
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades at around 1.2100. The data from the UK showed on Friday that the GDP contracted by 0.5% on a monthly basis while staying stagnant in the fourth quarter, not allowing Pound Sterling to gain traction.
Gold looks south amid Bear Flag, ahead of key United States data
Gold price is sitting at the lowest level in five weeks near the $1,850 psychological mark on the final trading day of the week, on track to book the second weekly drop. The renewed uptick in the United States Dollar (USD) amid souring risk sentiment is exerting further downside pressure on the Gold price.
Will Dogecoin price rise in the face of adversity or sink to December 2022 lows?
Dogecoin price looks better than most altcoins after the recent sell-off. However, this minor pullback in DOGE could give sidelined buyers a chance to not only save the meme coin from collapsing but to trigger a huge uptrend.