Forex Today: Chinese GDP to shake the basements

What you need to know on Friday, April 17th:
- One of the most important events of the week will take place during the upcoming Asian session. China will publish its Q1 GDP, foreseen at -6.5%. Although the market has always doubt about Chinese official figures, it has traded accordingly. The number is expected to reflect the worst of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The country will also publish March Industrial Production and Retail Sales.
- The American Dollar was the best performer this Thursday, surging to fresh weekly highs against its European rivals. Sentiment remained sour amid fears of a global recession.
- Signs of flattening coronavirus-related curves have continued to come from Europe, while Germany is discussing an exit strategy to its lock-down. However, the UK has extended it for at least three more weeks, as authorities considering they are going through the peak of the pandemic.
- The situation remains the worst in the US, now the epicentre of the pandemic as the death toll in the country is close to 31,000. Nevertheless, US President Trump said the country has “passed the peak” and insisted the US would reopen soon.
- The greenback shed some ground ahead of the close, but the EUR/USD pair closed below 1.0900 while GBP/USD settled around 1.2450.
- Safe-haven gold and yen saw little intraday change, having spent most of it in consolidative mode against the greenback.
- US Treasury yields continued to fall, with the yield of the 10-year note down to 0.59%.
- Crude oil prices remained depressed amid supply largely surpassing demand and the OPEC cutting its demand forecast for this year and the next one.
- Crypto Today: Bitcoin claims $7000 but must hold for recovery
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts its lowest settlement for the week
Resurgent dollar’s demand has resulted in EUR/USD flirting with the 1.0800 area. Now trading around 1.0840, further declines seem likely in the last trading day of the week.
AUD/USD battles 0.6300 ahead of Chinese GDP
The AUD/USD pair is in consolidative mode around the 0.6300 threshold, ignoring Australian upbeat data and resurgent dollar’s demand. All eyes on Chinese growth data.
China GDP Preview: The projected market reaction is straightforward
China's first-quarter GDP figures are expected to show a contraction of 6%. Better figures may boost markets and weigh on the dollar while weaker statistics could trigger a sell-off and gains for the greenback.
Gold: Move back towards multi-year tops remains a distinct possibility
Following the previous day's modest pullback, gold attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and jumped to fresh session tops, around the $1738 region in the last hour.
WTI fails to cling to recovery gains, settles below $20
After dropping to its lowest level since February 2002 at $19.15 on Wednesday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) staged a technical rebound to $20.61 earlier in the day but failed to stay in the positive territory and settled at $19.87.