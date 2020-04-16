Crypto Today: Bitcoin claims $7000 but must hold for recovery

Here's what you need to know on Thursday
Markets
BTC/USD is currently trading at $7000 (+4.15%), a surge of upside momentum came into play forcing a critical retest of $7000 breach.
ETH/USD is currently trading at $170 (+9.95%), big buying momentum came into play, but time will tell whether this is a short squeeze.
XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.18 (+2.50%), the bulls gain pace to the north, but must break and hold above $0.2000.
Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are ABBC $0.118413 (+20.80%), KMD 0.517254 (+8.35%) HYN $0.102503 (+6.15%) The day's losers are XNS $0.0923290 (-8.92%), QNT $4.75 (-6.55%), HEDG $1.68 (-6.20%).
Chart of the day: BTC/USD daily chart (A big retest of breached bear flag is in play)
Market
The daily average transaction values across the Ethereum platform are now equal to those of the Bitcoin (BTC) network. According to blockchain analytics firm Messari, the daily value transfer — the total value of assets moved on the blockchain over a day — of the Ethereum network began rivalling those on the Bitcoin network as of April 12, approximately $1.5 billion
A recent report from the Ethereum Classic community has stated that ETC TestNets have been updated successfully, so they are now made ready for MainNet.
According to the report, the Mordor TestNet successfully activated the Phoenix upgrade on 9th March 2020. While the Kotti TestNet fully activated the Phoenix upgrade on block 2_200_013 on 15th April 2020.
Regulation
The Dutch Ministry of Finance’s implementation of the European Union’s fifth anti-money laundering directive, or AMLD5, requires the country’s Central Bank to monitor its cryptocurrency industry. The cost of this supervision will be passed on to crypto-based businesses. A recent report suggests that these new compliance fees will be higher than those paid by traditional trust and credit card companies. AMLD5 was supposed to bring increased transparency and a unified approach to anti-money laundering measures across the EU. But the varying member states have each implemented different interpretations of the directive, often prioritizing their own interests.
Industry
Local reports in China suggest that the Agricultural Bank of China — one of the nation’s biggest commercial banks, which is coincidentally state-owned — has begun to test a national digital currency project. The reports cited images leaked through WeChat that showed a new application by the Agricultural Bank of China. They specifically depict a beta version of an application branded with the logos of the Agricultural Bank of China.
Facebook’s planned cryptocurrency Libra will be linked to individual national currencies and overseen by global watchdogs in a scaled-back revamp it hopes will win regulatory approval.
The number of ransomware attacks globally has dropped significantly since the coronavirus crisis intensified in March, according to a new report from Chainalysis. The blockchain analytics firm said the drop was particularly significant given there were growing concerns over the impact of ransomware attacks against hospitals and other healthcare organizations during the crisis. Hospitals are a favoured target for ransomware gangs. Security software provider Emsisoft reported that over the course of 2019, at least 764 healthcare providers in the U.S. had been attacked. In mid-March Emsisoft publicly implored ransomware gangs to stop targeting hospitals due to the potentially fatal impacts during the crisis.
Second State recently released a new version of its leading Ewasm software, accommodating developers to write Ethereum 2.0 smart contracts. Ethereum developers can compile Ethereum smart contracts into Ewasm bytecode and deploy them onto any blockchain that is compatible with the ssvm-evmc VM.
The Canadian Asset Manager 3iQ launched a closed-fund – ‘The Bitcoin Fund’ listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as QBTC on 9th April. The ‘Bitcoin Fund‘ has listed around 1,491,800 shares of Class A “QBTC.U” shares available on the Toronto Stock Exchange or TSX with a market capitalization of around $16.3 million. Presently, the per-share price of QBTC is $10.95. The Fund will hold custody and other long-term investments in Bitcoin to provide investors with a convenient alternative to a direct investment in Bitcoin.
Waves Enterprise, an enterprise-grade hybrid blockchain firm, recently got included in the Unified Register of Russian Software for Computers and Databases by the country’s Ministry of Communications. According to the official registry published by Russia’s Ministry of Communications, the firm was categorized as a “cloud-based distributed ledger service and service for virtualization and storage of data.” A source from Waves Enterprise said that inclusion into the official registry software of Russian is a positive one for the company, as the blockchain platform can gain better access to projects by public organizations and the local government.
Quote of the day
I have a question for Bitcoin HODLers. If a global pandemic, crashing stock markets, world-wide recession/depression, zero percent interest rates, unprecedented government borrowing and fiat money printing, plus a breakout in #gold hasn’t caused #Bitcoin
to go up, what will?
@PeterSchiff
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Extreme fear kicks off a bullish stampede
In any transaction between two individuals, there is one thing in common, and that is the perception by both parties that the settlement price benefits them in some way.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD soars over 10% targeting $3.0
The cryptocurrency market has been treated to volatility during the European session on Thursday. The Asian session earlier in the day was mostly bearish as sellers extended their action from the American session on Wednesday.
ETH/BTC breaks from triangle pattern
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset jumped above $160.00 and hit an intraday high $168.05 against USD. Notably, the coin has been also gaining ground against BTC.
Ripple rips higher, XRP/USD trades around $0.19 amid a cryptocurrency climb
XRP is on the rise, trading around $0.19 amid a general surge in cryptocurrency prices. Ripple's token is up some 5% on the day, following the footsteps of Bitcoin – topping $7,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.