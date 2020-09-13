Forex Today: Brexit to keep stealing the show

Here is what you need to know on Monday, September 14:
The greenback remained weak on Friday but moved off its daily lows following the release of US August inflation figures, which were upbeat. Core CPI in the country ticked higher to 1.7% from 1.6%.
Oxford and AstraZeneca announced they will resume trials of their coronavirus vaccine after pausing them over a week ago, amid possible side effects in one UK participant on the trials. The news may bring some optimism at the weekly opening.
Most major pairs closed the week unchanged, in line with the high levels of uncertainty reported by central bankers. The Sterling Pound was the exception, as it collapsed on Brexit chaos, ending the week at levels last seen in July against the dollar.
Brexit talks last week ended without progress, with differences in important areas still unresolved. Concerns were fueled by the EU’s threat to proceed with legal actions if the UK changes the Withdrawal Agreement. The UK Parliament will discuss this Monday the polemic Internal Market Bill.
Commodities closed the week with modest losses. Gold settled at $1,940 a troy ounce, while WTI finished at $37 a barrel.
US indexes were unable to hold on to gains on Friday, with major indexes closing a second consecutive week in the red.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances above 0.73 on RBA minutes, upbeat China data
AUD/USD extends the bounce above 0.7300 on the RBA September meeting's minutes and upbeat Chinese activity numbers for August. China announced an extension of tariff exemptions on some of the US imports. S&P 500 futures jump 0.20%.
Gold: Nears descending triangle resistance on daily chart
Having jumped 0.89% on Monday, gold is now closing on the upper end of the four-week-long descending triangle pattern seen on the daily chart. A close above the triangle resistance would imply revival of the broader uptrend and expose the record high of $2,075 reached on Aug. 7.
USD/JPY consolidates the downside amid risk-recovery
USD/JPY extends the bearish consolidative mode around 106.65 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment and the resultant US dollar retreat. The Japanese stocks recover alongside the S&P 500 futures on upbeat Chinese data and fresh US-Sino optimism.
GBP/USD: 200-day EMA returns to the bears’ radars
GBP/USD drops 100-pips after rising to 1.2919 at the week’s start. Bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Bulls await a clear break of August month’s low to confirm entries.
WTI: Oil trapped in a pennant pattern on 1H
WTI's hourly chart shows a pennant pattern or contracting triangle. A breakdown would signal bearish continuation and expose June lows. A breakout above that level would mean the sell-off from the August high of $43.78 has ended.