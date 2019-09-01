Forex Today: Brexit, recession, and “impactful and significant” stimulus

Here is what you need to know on Monday, September 2nd:
- EUR/USD below 1.1000, despite US data, failed to impress. Comments from ECB’s top official Olli Rehn smashed the EUR as opposed to what Knot said earlier in the week, he said that the central bank should come up with an “impactful and significant” stimulus package in its September meeting, that should exceed investor’s expectations.
- A new round of U.S. tariffs on some Chinese goods is scheduled to take effect on Sunday. Risk-off could take over.
- Over the weekend, Michael Gove, the UK minister in charge of planning for no-deal, insisted that there would be no food shortages in the UK in the case of a hard Brexit, but refused to rule out the possibility that the government could ignore any law passed by parliament to stop a no-deal Brexit, outraging MPs from both sides. Brexit jitters likely to keep Sterling pressured.
- China released the August NBS Manufacturing PMI which fell to 49.5 down from 49.7 previously, and the Non-Manufacturing PMI which improved to 53.8 from 53.7 previously, beating the market’s expectations. China will publish the Caixin Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 49.8 from 49.9.
- Oil prices came under pressure after the Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that the country’s oil output cuts in August would be slightly below those agreed with OPEC+.
- Gold eased on a better market mood, held above 1,500 as fears about a global economic downturn prevail in the background.
- Cryptocurrencies remained depressed throughout the weekend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes below 1.1000, lowest since 2017
EUR/USD has broken below 1.1000 and trades at the lowest since 2017. US data was mixed with upbeat spending but weak consumer sentiment. Earlier, euro-zone inflation and German retail sales disappointed.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, ignoring PM Johnson's optimism about renewing talks with the EU. Parliament is gearing up for a battle on Brexit next week.
USD/JPY stays in red near 106.20 despite broad USD strength
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the broad USD strength in the second half of the day and is now moving in the negative territory near the 106.20 mark, losing 0.25% on a daily basis.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, below $1530 level
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session on Friday and remained confined in a narrow trading band near the lower end of its weekly trading range, below the $1530 level.
US consumer confidence fades
A week ago markets were sailing towards a positive end to the week, when a tweet from the president prompted a sharp and brutal reversal. Having gapped lower at the start of the week, we have seen steady gains over the past five days...