Forex Today: Antipodeans wilt as US-China tensions flare again, a busy session ahead

The risk-off sentiment was the underlying theme in Monday’s Asian trading, as the ongoing US-China tensions flared up after US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed the Chinese government for intentionally concealing the severity of COVID-19 from the international community in early January.
The holiday-thinned trading exaggerated the risk-off moves, especially after Trump said tariffs would be `ultimate punishment' on China. The US dollar jumped sharply across the board on the revival of the safe-haven demand. Gold, however, failed to benefit amid a stronger greenback and remained depressed below $1700 mark.
The Japanese and Chinese traders were away on a national holiday while the rest of Asia traded mixed. The US equity futures dropped 1% while the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields tanked about 3.50%.
Across the fx space, USD/JPY dropped to 106.70 region, with the downside cushioned by broad dollar comeback. AUD/USD hit multi-day lows below 0.6400 while the kiwi was the top loser, down 0.75% but managed to hold above 0.6000. USD/CAD tested 1.4150 amid a 6% drop in oil prices.
Among the European currencies, EUR/USD dropped back towards 1.0900 while the cable extended its retreat below 1.2450 amid uncertainty over the UK’s coronavirus situation.
Main topics in Asia
Gilead CEO: Remdesivir available to coronavirus patients this week, ‘We’ve donated the entire supply’
UK Government lockdown to come under sustained criticism from Conservative MPs - Telegraph
US Republican Senate conference want to wait before passing another coronavirus stimulus package – Axios
Britain and America will officially launch talks for a major free trade agreement on Tuesday – UK Express
US President Donald Trump: “Intelligence has just reported to me that I was correct” on China
Pompeo's anti-China bluff strategy reveals all-or-nothing mentality to fool US voters – GT
Trump says tariffs would be the `ultimate punishment' on China
China reports 3 new coronavirus cases, all imported
NZD bullish: NZ PM Ardern invited to Australia’s National Cabinet on Tuesday
S&P affirms New Zealand's AA Ratings with outlook – Positive
RBNZ: Term lending facility to be available to banks from May 26
Japanese Panel recommends state of emergency extension to May 31
Key focus ahead
Monday’s EUR macro calendar is a busy one, with the final Manufacturing PMI reports from the Euro area to headline, followed by the bloc’s Sentix Investor Confidence due at 0830 GMT. The UK docket is data-empty and hence, the virus-related updates and Brexit headlines will keep the GBP traders busy alongside US-China tensions driven dollar dynamics.
In the NA session, the US Factory Orders, dropping in at 1400 GMT, will be of note among a couple of minority reports. Meanwhile, coronavirus-related headlines will be also closely followed.
EUR/USD: Risk-off threatens to derail three-day winning streak
EUR/USD drops as the decline in the US stock futures puts haven bid under a dollar. Risk sentiment takes a hit on rising US-China tensions. Trade war fears return as Trump renews tariffs threat to China.
GBP/USD prints losses below 1.2500 as trade sentiment turns heavy
GBP/USD extends Friday’s losses amid risk aversion. Broad US dollar strength, amid US-China tussle, challenges to the UK PM Boris Johnson-led government also weigh. A light economic calendar keeps qualitative catalysts in the driver’s seat.
Oil Market Special: Has oil bottomed out?
Over the short term, if WTI prices can close above $20.27 – a critical inflection point for oil prices, the impact of last week's historical splat in crude oil prices would be lessened while also boosting sentiment.
RBA Preview: Markets looking for forecasts, not action
Not much expected from the RBA this week, other themes in play. Geopolitical risk is heating up between the US and Australia.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Tuesday, Apr 28
|24h
|
JPY Showa Day
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, Apr 30
|24h
|
CNY Labour Day
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
IDR Labour Day
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
EUR Labour Day
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
CHF Labour Day
|
|
|
|
|Saturday, May 02
|24h
|
JPY Constitution Day
|
|
|
|
|Sunday, May 03
|24h
|
JPY Greenery Day
|
|
|
|
|Monday, May 04
|07:30
|
|
|
34.1
|
43.7
|07:55
|
|
|
34.4
|
34.4
|08:00
|
|
|
33.6
|
33.6
|08:30
|
|
|
-30.0
|
-42.9
|n/a
|
|
|
|
10,364.85B
|13:45
|
|
|
|
12.9
|14:00
|
|
|
-9.5%
|
0.0%
|24h
|
JPY Children's Day
|
|
|
|
|n/a
|
|
|
|
|22:30
|
|
|
|
37.9
|22:45
|
|
|
|
4.7%
|23:00
|
|
|
22.4
|
22.4
|23:00
|
|
|
19.6
|
19.6
|Tuesday, May 05
|01:00
|
|
|
|
-2.1%
|03:35
|
|
|
|
0.02%
|n/a
|
|
|
4.04%
|
4.97%
|n/a
|
|
|
-1.27%
|
-1.74%
|04:30
|
|
|
0.25%
|
0.25%
|04:30
|
|
|
|
|05:45
|
|
|
|
-9.4
|06:30
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
0.1%
|06:30
|
|
|
-0.5%
|
-0.5%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
39.3
|08:30
|
|
|
12.3
|
12.3
|n/a
|
|
|
|
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Risk-off threatens to derail three-day winning streak
EUR/USD drops as the decline in the US stock futures puts haven bid under a dollar. Risk sentiment takes a hit on rising US-China tensions. Trade war fears return as Trump renews tariffs threat to China.
GBP/USD prints losses below 1.2500 as trade sentiment turns heavy
GBP/USD extends Friday’s losses amid risk aversion. Broad US dollar strength, amid US-China tussle, challenges to the UK PM Boris Johnson-led government also weigh. A light economic calendar keeps qualitative catalysts in the driver’s seat.
Forex Today: Antipodeans wilt as US-China tensions flare again, a busy session ahead
The risk-off sentiment was the underlying theme in Monday’s Asian trading, as the ongoing US-China tensions flared up again. The US dollar jumped sharply across the board on the revival of the haven demand. AUD/USD slipped below 0.64 while the kiwi was the top loser.
Gold: Yellow metal charts pennant pattern
Gold has carved out a narrowing price range or a pennant pattern on the daily chart, which comprises of trendlines connecting lower highs and higher lows. A breakout would imply a resumption of the rally from April lows.
USD/CNH hits 6-week high on US-China tussle
USD/CNH jumps to the highest level since March 20. The offshore Yuan (CNH) is flashing red with the US ratcheting up anti-China rhetoric to shift responsibility for the COVID-19 crisis. Markets offer Yuan as the US steps up anti-China rhetoric.