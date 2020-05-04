China reports 3 new coronavirus cases, all imported

Reuters reports that China reported three new coronavirus cases for May 3, up from two the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Monday.
Key notes
- China reports 3 new coronavirus cases in mainland on May 3 vs 2 a day earlier.
- China reports 3 new imported coronavirus cases in mainland on May 3 vs 1 a day earlier.
- China reports 13 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 3 vs 12 a day earlier.
- China says total of 82,880 confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland as of May 3.
- China reports no new coronavirus deaths on May 3, same as a day earlier.
- China says total of 4,633 coronavirus deaths in mainland China as of May 3.
All of the new cases were imported, the National Health Commission said. The commission also reported 13 new asymptomatic cases for May 3, an increase of one from the previous day. The number of confirmed cases in China has reached 82,880. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained at 4,633,
– Reuters said.
