Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are trading amid increasing selling pressure at the time of writing on Monday, as investors react to fresh trade uncertainty over United States (US) President Donald Trump’s push for more tariffs.

Crypto sell-off accelerates as tariff pressure lingers

In a landmark ruling on Friday, the US Supreme Court found that President Trump overstepped his authority by imposing global trade tariffs. The ruling established that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not grant the president the power to impose such taxes without Congress's approval. Congress holds the constitutional authority to tax and regulate trade.

However, President Trump criticized the ruling and swiftly signed another executive order imposing a blanket 10% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 of the US Constitution. This law allows for an interim 150-day tax to address balance-of-payments issues.

A separate directive on Saturday said the new global tariff would be raised to 15%, the maximum allowed under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

The crypto market, which has remained under pressure since the fourth quarter of 2025, has been hit by a fresh wave of headwinds, briefly pushing Bitcoin to an intraday low of $64,291.

Retail traders are bearing the biggest brunt, with liquidation in the derivatives market averaging $486 million over the last 24 hours. If the sell-off persists amid uncertainty in the global trade market, leveraged position holders may incur losses, further deteriorating the market structure.

Crypto market liquidations | Source: CoinGlass

Ethereum faces a steady decline in retail interest, with futures Open Interest (OI) down to $23.88 billion on Monday from $24.22 billion the previous day. After the ETF futures OI peaked at $70.13 billion in August, the sell-off from its record high of $4,956 has not cooled.

Ethereum requires steady growth in retail demand to sustain its recovery, as the lack of derivatives support leaves the smart contract token vulnerable to sell-side pressure, especially if macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions persist.

Ethereum Futures OI | Source: CoinGlass

Chart of the day: Bitcoin sellers tighten their grip

Bitcoin hovers above $66,000, positioned well below the downward-trending 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $77,427, the 100-day EMA at $84,845 and the 200-day EMA at $92,085.

Key technical indicators, such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 34 on the daily chart, suggest bearish momentum may persist into upcoming sessions. The SuperTrend indicator appears to cap BTC’s upside at $72,271. Hence, traders should not lose sight of the intraday low at $64,291, which is likely to absorb selling pressure and stop further declines toward $60,000.

BTC/USDT daily chart

Still, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remains above its signal line, suggesting that bulls have a slight upper hand. However, as the green histogram bars contract, overhead pressure could intensify, leading to an extended sell-off.

Altcoins technical outlook: Ethereum, XRP slide as sell-off jitters intensify

Ethereum is trading below the support-turned-resistance at $1,900 while holding above its intraday low of $1,847. The leading smart contract token also sits below the falling 50-day EMA at $2,428, the 100-day EMA at $2,767 and the 200-day EMA at $3,027.

The RSI indicator at 33 is sliding toward oversold territory, a scenario that could escalate the prevailing bearish momentum. Below the intraday low, Ethereum may stretch the downtrend to the February 6 low of $1,748.

However, the MACD indicator holds above its signal line, suggesting that, to some extent, bulls can turn the tables and push for a recovery above $1,900, with eyes on highs past $2,000.

ETH/USDT daily chart

XRP also succumbed to the headwinds in the broader crypto market, falling to trade above $1.36. The remittance token’s upside appears limited by the SuperTrend indicator at $1.63, the downward-trending 50-day EMA at $1.66, the 100-day EMA at $1.87, and the 200-day EMA at $2.09.

At the same time, the RSI at 36 on the daily chart suggests that bearish momentum is building, which is likely to accelerate XRP’s decline to the October 10 low of $1.25.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Despite the path of least resistance remaining downward, the MACD indicator holds above the signal line, building optimism for a potential rebound if investors increase their exposure. A reversal above resistance at $1.40 may open the door for an extended breakout past the 50-day EMA at $1.66.