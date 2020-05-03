UK Government lockdown to come under sustained criticism from Conservative MPs - Telegraph

The Telegraph has published a piece that tells how the Government's coronavirus lockdown will come under sustained criticism from Conservative MPs worried about its impact on Britons' freedoms and damage to the economy.

Monday's debate in the House of Commons on the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations will be the first time MPs have been able to discuss the lockdown powers.

Several Tory MPs including Steve Baker, Sir Graham Brady, Sir Charles Walker and Robert Court are expected to raise concerns that the lockdown risks damaging the economy and unnecessarily curtaining Britons' liberty.

In an article for the Telegraph today Mr Baker said the Prime Minister had to provide a clear exit strategy from the "absurd, dystopian and tyrannical" coronavirus lockdown....