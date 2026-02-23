AUD/USD slips as Trump’s tariff decision revives global trade concerns

AUD/USD softens on Monday as the Australian Dollar (AUD) struggles to gain traction despite a weaker US Dollar (USD), with traders digesting fresh trade-related uncertainty linked to US tariffs. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 0.7051, easing after briefly climbing above the 0.7100 level earlier in the day.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping tariffs was unlawful. Following the decision, and as he had previously indicated, President Trump moved to alternative legal measures to keep tariffs in place, announcing a 15% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

The developments initially weighed on the Greenback before it stabilized somewhat as traders reassessed the outlook for US trade policy. However, the broader outlook for the USD remains tilted to the downside, as President Trump’s repeated use of tariffs as a policy tool continues to erode investor confidence in US policy credibility and fiscal stability, acting as a persistent headwind.

Still, the US Dollar’s relative outperformance against high-beta currencies reflects a cautious tone among traders. Even in the absence of strong domestic data, the Greenback continues to attract mild support as investors trim exposure to risk-sensitive currencies such as the Aussie.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 97.67 after touching an intraday low near 97.35.

Although fading expectations of a near-term Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut are providing modest support to the Greenback. Sluggish fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, coupled with firm Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation readings, suggests the Fed may prefer to stay on hold for longer before resuming easing, with markets still pricing in around 50 basis points (bps) of rate cuts by year-end.

In Australia, traders are increasingly pricing in the possibility of another rate hike in March, supported by firmer domestic data and hawkish signals from policymakers. Attention now turns to inflation figures due on Tuesday, which could shape expectations for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) next move.

Economists forecast the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) to edge lower to 3.7% YoY in January from 3.8% in December. Meanwhile, the Trimmed Mean CPI — the RBA’s preferred core inflation gauge — is forecast to hold steady at 3.3% YoY.