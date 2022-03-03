Forex Today: A pitch of optimism helps high-yieldings to bounce, Dollar still King

What you need to take care of on Friday, March 4:
Risk keep leading the way on Thursday amid the war crisis undergoing in Eastern Europe. Russian stocks' market remains closed, but shares of EU companies with a Russian exposure plunged. Meanwhile, the country is at the brink of default amid the global sanctions. Nevertheless, attacks on Ukraine continued, and Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the goals of Russia's operation in Ukraine would be achieved in any case.
Wall Street opened with substantial gains but quickly turned red amid concerns related not only to the war but also to an aggressive US Federal Reserve. In his second day before Congress, chief Jerome Powell said that policymakers are prepared to raise rates by more than 25 bps in upcoming meetings, further denting demand for high-yielding assets.
The mood improved, and stocks bounced, putting a halt to the dollar's rally, on news coming from Ukraine. Kyiv said it reached a tentative agreement with Russia to organize safe corridors to evacuate civilians. Under the agreement, a ceasefire would be observed where safe corridors are created. Also, the third round of talks has been announced for next week.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem noted that he would not rule out a 50-basis-point increase in the future, as there is plenty of room to boost interest rates this year.
The EUR/USD pair plummeted to 1.1032, its lowest since May 2020, amid demand for safety. The pair hovers around 1.1060 while heading into the daily close. GBP/USD trades in the 1.3350 area.
The aussie was among the best performers, as AUD/USD hit a fresh 2022 high of 0.7347, holding nearby ahead of the Asian opening. The USD/CAD pair edged higher and settled at around 1.2675, as crude oil prices finally gave up a bit.
Gold Prices edged marginally higher. Spot gold trades at around $1,933.00 a troy ounce, having spent the day within Wednesday's range. WTI peaked at $116.51 a barrel but currently trades at around $108.00.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Sentiment turns as the U.S. looks to regulate cryptos
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stay close to its recent multi-month low
EUR/USD bottomed at 1.1032 on Thursday, its lowest since May 2020. The pair bounced from such a low, but Eastern Europe war and renewed inflationary concerns undermine demand for the high-yielding EUR.
GBP/USD losses the 1.3400 figure amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD lost its traction during the European trading hours following a recovery attempt above 1.3400 earlier in the day. Ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks and FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony, the souring market mood is helping the dollar gather strength against its rivals.
Gold: Holding on to higher ground in a risk-averse environment
XAU/USD is partially losing its bullish momentum, but sellers are nowhere to be found. Stocks plunged, reflecting little hopes for a Russian-Ukrainian war's solution. US Federal Reserve chief Powell said he is open to raising the rate by more than 25 bps.
Sentiment turns as the U.S. looks to regulate cryptos
Cryptos are facing some headwinds – whilst they have enjoyed more inflows of late as both Ukrainian and Russian inhabitants reverted to cryptocurrencies as an alternative means of payment to avoid sanctions – there are signs this loophole will soon be closed.
US February Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
NFPs in US is forecast to increase by 400,000. Gold is likely to react more significantly to a disappointing jobs report than an upbeat one. Gold's movement has no apparent connection with NFP deviation four hours after the release.