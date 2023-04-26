Forex Today: A mixed US Dollar and cautious markets before crucial US data

During the Asian session in New Zealand, the ANZ's Business Outlook survey is due, followed by Australia's Import and Export Price Index. Markets await critical Eurozone and US economic data ahead of central bank meetings.
Here is what you need to know on Thursday, April 27:
Wall Street slipped again on Thursday amid banking concerns and a gloomy outlook. First Republic Bank tumbled again. Investors continue to digest the latest earnings results. The earning season continues on Thursday with Amazon, Mastercard, Merck, T-Mobile, Intel, Honeywell, Activision Blizzard, American Airlines and Hertz.
On Thursday, the US will report the first estimate of Q1 GDP growth, which includes the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Index, an inflation measure closely watched by Fed officials. Analysts at Wells Fargo warn that growth numbers could come significantly below consensus.
A revision to prior retail sales data published this week is a potential game-changer. If our interpretation of the latest revisions is correct, then real GDP growth for Q1-2023, which will be reported on Thursday morning, could come in at half the growth rate that is presently expected by the consensus
Other reports due in the US on Thursday include Jobless Claims, Kansas Fed Manufacturing Activity and Pending Home Sales. However, this number could be offset by inflation and growth numbers ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting. A final 25 basis points rate hike is priced in.
The US Dollar Index dropped 0.40% on Wednesday and finished far from the lows. While the Greenback hit fresh 13-month lows versus the Euro, it reached monthly highs against the Aussie and the Kiwi. Commodity currencies were hit by risk sentiment. Next week, the Fed will have its monetary policy. Markets see a final 25 basis point rate hike, but expectations have eased up a bit following renewed banking concerns. US consumer inflation will be critical for Fed’s forecast.
US Core PCE Preview: Why this is a lose-lose situation for the US Dollar
The Euro outperformed on Wednesday amid rising odds (still low) of a 50 basis points rate hike from the European Central Bank next week. Germany, Spain and France will release inflation data alongside Eurozone Q1 GDP on Friday. EUR/USD climbed to 1.1094, reaching the highest intraday level since March 2022 and then pulled back, trimming gains.
USD/JPY ended flat, around 133.60, amid relatively steady bond yields and a mixed Dollar. On Thursday, the two-day monetary policy meeting kicks off at the Bank of Japan, the first one under Kazuo Ueda. No change is expected.
Inflation slowed further during the first quarter in Australia, cementing the case for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to stay on hold next week. AUD/USD dropped again, reaching monthly lows under 0.6600. NZD/USD continued to move slowly toward 0.6100 and March lows. The ANZ's Business Outlook survey is due on Thursday. USD/CAD rose marginally, holding above 1.3600.
Metals remained sideways. Gold ended lower at $1,988 after hitting a weekly high at $2,009, while Silver slipped below $25.00. Crude oil prices lost more than 3%; WTI fell to $74.50, erasing April’s gains.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD lures bears despite recent moves near 0.6600, banking woes, US Q1 GDP eyed
AUD/USD consolidates recent losses at the 1.5-month low as it flirts with the 0.6600 round figure during early Thursday morning in the Asia-Pacific zone. The Aussie snaps two-day downtrend but the bearish bias remains intact.
EUR/USD finds a cushion around 1.1040, market mood turns cautious ahead of US GDP
The EUR/USD is consolidating in a narrow area around 1.1040 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair witnessed some profit booking after printing a fresh annual high of 1.0966 in the New York session.
Gold bulls lack conviction ahead of US GDP
Gold price pares the first weekly gains in thee after snapping a two-day uptrend the previous day, depressed near $1,990 amid early Thursday. The yellow metal justifies the market’s cautious mood ahead of the United States' first quarter (Q1) Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Floki Inu price rallying by 50% triggers investors’ interests, lives up to the “meme coin standard”
Floki Inu price, unlike the rest of the altcoins, had a rather stellar reaction to the news of a crucial development of the cryptocurrency. In response, FLOKI holders pulled a move that has now become a meme coin standard where investors only appear when it is beneficial for them.
META eyeing key support ahead of earnings
Meta Platforms Inc (META) is poised to report earnings after Wednesday’s market closes. The consensus EPS estimate is approximately $1.96 for the fiscal quarter ending March 2023 versus the same quarter a year prior at $2.72.