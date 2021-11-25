Ford Motor Company (F) Stock News and Forecast: Ford flags a breakout to target year 2000 highs above $22

- Ford stock steady after a recent surge to 20-year highs.
- F looks to be forming a bullish flag pattern.
- Rivian stake is flying.
Ford (F) stock was relatively quiet on Wednesday ahead of the shortened Thanksgiving week, but the stock remains strong and looks poised to build on recent gains that have taken it to a 20-year high. Ford has a stake in Rivian (RIVN) and the huge boost in that one has helped sentiment toward the Ford stock price.
RIVN more than doubled from its IPO price at $78, and while it has given up some gains it still is trading above $110. Rivian stock is now trading with a market cap of $98 billion. Ford has a 12% stake, meaning its stake in Rivian is now a $10 billion kicker. In a sign of the current valuation twilight zone we find ourselves in, Ford is worth some $18 billion less than Rivian with a market cap of $80 billion. That is a discussion for another day.
Ford (F) stock news
Ford and Rivian recently ended plans to jointly develop an electric vehicle. Ford confirmed the news last Friday. No further details were available on the reasoning. Ford is engaged in a continuous ramping up of its own electric vehicle (EV) production as consumers increasingly pivot to EV use. Auto stocks have benefitted from the passing of President Biden's green energy plan with incentives for car manufacturers to produce increased electric vehicles. Perhaps it is less complicated for both companies to develop vehicles seperately. Both will have crossovers in their future model lineups.
The latest rally in the Ford share price from $16 to $20 was largely down to results on October 27. While revenue came in quite a bit behind estimates, $35.7 billion versus $38.2 billion expected, earnings per share (EPS) showed a big beat of $0.51 versus $0.27 expected. The forecasts of the full year 2021 were also raised and a dividend was reinstated. Ford surged 9% after earnings.
Ford (F) stock forecast
The strong move post-earnings was then added to by the successful Rivian IPO. Ford pushed on to 20-year highs above $20 and now looks to consolidate the gains from earnings. A consolidation phase is a continuation of the current trend, and the flag formed is a result of this recent price stall. Flag patterns though are usually continuation patterns. The rally is merely pausing and allowing for more price acceptance at the higher levels.
We would really like to see $18 held as this is the bottom of the flagpole and the second price explosion point. $18 is also a seven-year high and so significant in its own right. The first and other key support is at $16.70 – the earnings price explosion. These are key supports to hold the bullish trend. Breaking out of the consolidation or flag gives a target of $22 into year end. That is 10% above current levels.
The monthly chart below gives the big picture view. $22.72 is the low from all the way back to February and December of 2000 – yes, over 20 years ago. That is the next resistance and target of the flag breakout.
Ford 1-month chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends sideways grind above 1.1200 in quiet day
EUR/USD is clinging to modest recovery gains above 1.1200 on Thursday as trading conditions thin out due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. Earlier in the day, the European Central Bank's (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Account offered no fresh insights into the ECB's policy outlook.
GBP/USD loses recovery momentum, retreats below 1.3330
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure during the European trading hours and erased the daily recovery gains to turn flat on the day below 1.3330. BoE Governor Bailey is scheduled to deliver a speech later in the day.
Gold is consolidating losses, November low at sight
Gold holds within familiar levels, with spot peaking at $1795.08 during the European session. XAU stabilized around 1,790, where it stands at the time being, as US markets are closed due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Money flows back into cryptos
BTC price sees an uptick forming a bullish breakout towards $65,087. ETH price sees bulls preparing breakout towards $4,646. XRP price is stuck in a bearish triangle, but bulls are stepping up their game.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.