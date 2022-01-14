Ford (F) Stock Forecast: With highest share price in 20 years, where can Ford go next?

- Ford rises 2.3% on Thursday to $25.02, near $100 billion valuation.
- F stock price has risen 156% over the past year due to EV strategy.
- Ford shares trade at highest level in 20 years.
Ford (F) may be stuck in the throws of transistioning into an electric vehicle (EV) automaker, but it appears the market is already giving it the attendant valuation it attaches to this industry. On Thursday, Ford stock managed to reach a market cap of $100 billion mid-session before closing just below at $99.986 bilion at $25.02 per share.
Ford Stock News: highest share price in 20 years
In just a year and a half, Ford stock has gone from a maligned investment heralded by bargain basement value investors to the focus of many banks and hedge funds. Not even two years ago, shares of F were trading for as little as $3.96 at the nadir of the pandemic sell-off. Now Ford shares are at prices not seen since 2001. Yes, that is two decades ago.
Since CEO Jim Farley assumed his role on October 1, 2020, Ford stock has returned 276%. To be sure, Ford may now be worth more than main rival General Motors at $90 billion or EV truck competitor Rivian at $75 billion, but it is well below EV leader Tesla, which sports a valuation above $1 trillion. The turn in valuation appears to be entirely due to Ford's substantive focus on EVs.
“I’m proud the company is getting recognized for our commitment to electrification,” concurred Farley in an interview with Bloomberg. “The market is saying we like this Ford move into battery-electric and we have more confidence in the delivery of the base business. We like that they’re moving now to scale while others are years away.”
Ford recently announced that it would double production of its Ford F-150 Lightning, it first foray into the EV truck market. Ford said last week that it would ramp up production of its Lightning model to 150,000 units a year by 2023. The storied automaker already has 200,000 reservations for the EV truck.
Deutsche Bank has called Ford one of its top picks in the automotive sector for 2022, and CEO Farley was named MotorTrend's 2022 Person of the Year in mid-December.
Ford key statistics
|Market Cap
|$100 billion
|Price/Earnings
|31
|Price/Sales
|0.6
|Price/Book
|2.3
|Enterprise Value
|$212 billion
|Operating Margin
|2%
|Profit Margin
|
2%
|52-week high
|$25.87
|52-week low
|$9.82
|Short Interest
|2%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $20.64
Ford Stock Forecast: wait for the short-term pullback
Now that you have decided to jump on the Ford bandwagon, let us give caution. Yes, the market is bullish on Ford. Yes, Ford is trading at just ten times forward earnings. The chart, however, leads us to believe a short-term pullback is ready to commence. First, look how F shares pulled back after running up to $25.87. Ford stock has faced resistance at $25 before, both on January 5 and 7.
Second, there is a divergence between the daily chart and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Whereas the chart slopes up with the daily highs early this year, over the same time period the RSI has featured lower highs. This divergence typically means a reversal is afoot. At 78, the RSI is fairly overbought.
Short-term support sits at $23.48. Longer-term support sits at $20.68 from the double top in November and then again at $21 from December. However, Ford stock may only drop to the 21-day moving average, which currently sits at $21.88. This amounts to a 12.5% pullback and is just below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $22. If it does descend to these levels, then that would be the time to load up.
Since Ford was last at these levels in 2001, FXStreet does not think those price would have any relevence to current trends. With a volume vacuum above $25.87, the only clue are Fibonacci extension levels. Those of significance are the 261.8% Fibo at $26.58, the 361.8% Fibo at $29.45 and the 423.6% Fibo at $31.23. All of these could see action if Ford earnings in the first week of February go off with a smash.
Ford 1-day chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats before testing 1.1500, eyes on US data
EUR/USD lost its traction and started to retreat toward 1.1450 after rising to 1.1480 area during the European trading hours on Friday. The dollar selloff seems to have lost its steam as investors shift their attention to US Retail Sales, Industrial Production and UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3700 after UK data
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.3700 as investors assess the latest data releases from the UK. The ONS reported that the UK economy grew by 0.9% on a monthly basis in November, compared to the market expectation of 0.4%. On a negative note Industrial Production expanded by only 0.1% in the same period.
Gold edges lower after meeting resistance near $1,830
Gold erased a large portion of its daily gains after advancing toward $1,830 earlier in the day. Ahead of the high-tier data releases from the US, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 1.5%, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Dogecoin price on track to hit new highs, rallying 16% with Tesla payments going live
Tesla announced that it accepts Dogecoin and cannot receive or detect any other cryptocurrency. Analysts have predicted an explosive rally in Dogecoin price, continuing the uptrend.
US December Retail Sales Preview: Can dollar capitalize on upbeat data? Premium
Retail Sales data for the month of December will be released by the US Census Bureau on Friday, January 14. Investors expect sales to remain unchanged at $639.8 billion in December.