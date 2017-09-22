FOMC: What we got from the September meeting? – Deutsche Bank

In view of analysts at Deutsche Bank, the September FOMC meeting statement and press conference message came across as expected as reinvestment tapering will begin in October, and barring negative surprises, the Committee is on track to raise rates one more time this year and still expects three hikes in 2018.

Key Quotes

“Chair Yellen emphasized that the balance sheet tapering process that has been set into motion will not be stopped or reversed unless the economy takes a signiﬁcant hit and the fed funds target has had to be reduced back close to zero. There were a few interesting changes in the FOMC’s economic projections, and we came away from the press conference feeling that Yellen would accept a second term as chair if oﬀered.”