FOMC minutes: Policymakers expect economic growth to continue at a moderate pace

Policymakers viewed the current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate "for a time" provided incoming information remained broadly consistent with the Federal Reserve's outlook, the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) January 28-29 monetary policy meeting revealed on Wednesday.
The US Dollar Index hasn't reacted to the publication and was last up 0.25% on a daily basis at 99.69.
Key takeaways
"Policymakers expected economic growth to continue at a moderate pace."
"Policymakers cited easing of trade tensions, receding risks from Brexit and stabilizing global growth as reducing downside risks but also generally expected trade uncertainty to remain somewhat elevated."
"Participants agreed threat of coronavirus warranted close watching."
"Participants expected payroll employment to expand at a healthy pace this year; consumption spending would likely remain on a firm footing."
"Once reserves reach ample levels regular open market operations would be required over time to accommodate trend growth in Fed's liabilities and maintain ample reserves."
"Several participants suggested committee resume 'before long' discussion of possibly creating a standing repo facility."
"Most participants expressed concern that introducing a symmetric inflation range could be misperceived."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD muted below 1.0800 after FOMC Minutes
The EUR/USD pair extended its decline to 1.0871 early Wednesday, holding nearby after the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes, a non-event as expected. The current monetary policy to remain “appropriate.”
USD/JPY soars past 111.00 its highest since May 2019
The USD/JPY pair is the most entertained this Wednesday, with yen’s unstoppable decline sending the pair roughly 130 pips up in a day. Dismal Japanese data, solid US one and a better market mood behind the advance.
GBP/USD extends decline toward 1.2900
Upbeat UK inflation fell short of keeping the Pound afloat. The GBP/USD pair is under strong selling pressure and nearing the critical 1.2900 level amid prevalent dollar’s demand.
Gold starts retracing daily rally on improving sentiment, trades above $1,600
The XAU/USD pair rose to its highest level since January 8th at $1,611.07 and came with a touching distance of a new seven-year high.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.