FOMC Minutes: Increased challenges for economy in coming months due to COVID-19 surge

Minutes of the FOMC's December 15-16 meeting showed on Wednesday showed that policymakers judged it was appropriate to continue asset purchases at least at the current pace.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index largely ignored this statement and was last seen gaining 0.08% on the day at 89.50.
Key takeaways as summarized by Reuters
"Participants agreed that the path of the economy would depend on the course of the virus."
"Participants regarded the positive news on vaccine development as further strengthening the medium-term outlook for household spending."
"Participants said judgment on substantial further progress would be broad, qualitative and not based on specific numerical criteria or thresholds."
"Participants saw increased challenges for the economy in the coming months due to COVID-19 surge, social distancing and reduced spending, especially on services requiring in-person contact."
"Various participants noted the importance of clearly communicating assessment progress toward goals well in advance of the time warranted for a change in the pace of asset purchases."
"Participants remarked that labor market conditions generally had continued to improve but were still a long way from maximum employment goal."
"A couple of participants were open to weighting purchases of treasury securities toward longer maturities."
"Participants generally judged asset purchases were delivering very significant policy accommodation."
"Some participants expressed concern about potential for lasting damage to the labor market."
"Some participants noted Fed in future could add to amount, duration of asset purchases if deemed appropriate to obtain goals."
"Participants noted soft inflation patterns were expected to continue in the near term as pandemic concerns intensified over the winter."
"A few participants underlined the importance of evaluating the costs and risks of asset purchases against the benefits."
"Participants generally saw downward pressures on inflation starting to abate in 2021 with vaccine roll-out."
"Participants underlined differences in credit availability across borrowers, as financing conditions eased for large corporations but tightened for small businesses and households."
"A number of participants noted that once substantial progress had been attained, Fed could begin gradual tapering."
"A number of participants noted that eventual QE taper could follow sequence similar to 2013 and 2014 taper."
"A number of participants noted that they saw downside risks associated with the lapse of emergency "13-3" programs on December 31."
"Participants continued to see the uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook as elevated."
"All participants supported the decision to adopt qualitative, outcome-based guidance for asset purchases."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pressuring the 0.7800 level
Risk-appetite pushed the aussie higher against its American rival, with the pair nearing April 2018 high at 0.7812. Further runs likely once above the latter.
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.2300, bullish
A EUR/USD dip on temporal dollar’s demand, quickly met buyers, pushing the pair towards its daily high at 1.2344. Soaring equities and resurgent yields behind the advance.
Gold slides back towards $1900 level as real US yields rally
Coming within a few dollar of November 2020 highs just above $1960 in the early part of Wednesday’s European session, spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have declined back towards the $1900 level in recent trade.
Bitcoin Cash price is up by 40% and is on the verge of rising to $500
Bitcoin Cash has been inside a steady and robust uptrend since September 2020. In total, the digital asset has risen by more than 130% but hasn’t yet beaten the 2020-high of $498 established on February.
US Dollar Index: A move to 89.00 is shaping up
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, with DXY dropping to new lows in the 89.20 area on Wednesday.