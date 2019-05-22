FOMC Minutes and UK inflation amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

According to analysts at Danske Bank, in the Euro area, it's quiet on the data front ahead of 'Super Thursday', but markets will stay tuned for any policy hints from ECB President Draghi when he opens a farewell colloquium in honour of the departing Chief Economist Peter Praet at 09:30 CEST.

Key Quotes

“In the UK, European elections kick off today. Normally, the elections would not be a major market mover but, given Brexit, it is more interesting this time, not least because the Conservative Party is likely to suffer a heavy defeat and Nigel Farage's new Brexit party may be the biggest party of all. In our view, it is likely this would increase pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to resign. Furthermore, CPI inflation for April is also on the agenda.”

“In the US, markets will keep an eye on the FOMC minutes from the May meeting set to be released later in the day. As the Fed has clearly communicated that it expects to be on hold for some time, focus will likely be mainly on the reasoning behind the surprise cut in the Interest on Excess Reserves (IOER).”