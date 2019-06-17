FOMC: Dots to shift, but not aggressively - ABN AMRO

Bill Diviney, senior economist at ABN AMRO, believes that the Fed is unlikely to be overly aggressive in explicitly signalling cuts at this stage.

Key quotes

"Finally, we expect the quarterly ‘dot plot’ rate projections to signal a shift to easing."

"As of the March projections, they continue to show one expected hike in 2020. At the very least, we expect this hike to be removed; more likely than not, one rate cut will be projected for this year or next"