FOMC: Dot gazing – ANZ

Analysts at ANZ suggest that the FOMC dot points will be in focus today as back in June, the median estimate of FOMC members was for one more 25bp hike this year and a further three in 2018.

“Will FOMC members maintain that or will they cut the forecast? If they keep the dot points as they are, a rate hike in December will become a central focus (currently 53% priced). A reduction would suggest less confidence in achieving the inflation target over the medium term. All asset markets would benefit on that and the USD would likely weaken.”