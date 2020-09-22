FOMC Chairman Powell testifies before House Financial Services Committee – live stream

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, will be testifying before House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday, September 22nd, at 1430 GMT. Powell's testimony will be about the Federal Reserve's response to the coronavirus crisis.

Related articles

EUR/USD trims losses and moves near 1.1760 ahead of Powell.

EUR/USD has managed to regain some composure following new multi-week lows in the 1.1720 region recorded earlier in the session, always on the back of the moderate recovery in the greenback.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD reverses a dip to sub-$1900 levels, lacks follow-through.

Gold edged higher during the early North American session and has now moved back closer to the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1917-18 region.

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.