Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD reverses a dip to sub-$1900 levels, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold once again showed some resilience below the $1900 mark and staged an intraday bounce.
  • A modest USD pullback from highs extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
  • Stable opening in the US equity markets kept a lid on any strong gains ahead of Powell’s testimony.

Gold edged higher during the early North American session and has now moved back closer to the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1917-18 region.

The commodity once again showed some resilience below the $1900 round-figure mark and managed to regain some traction, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The intraday uptick was supported by a modest US dollar pullback, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity.

This coupled with a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields further drove some flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal. Investors seem convinced that the Fed Chair Jerome Powell will reiterate to keep interest rates lower for longer during his congressional testimony on Tuesday.

However, some stability in the US equity markets undermined the precious metal's safe-haven status and kept a lid on any strong intraday positive move. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further intraday appreciating move.

From a technical perspective, the overnight fall confirmed a near-term bearish break through a descending triangle. This coupled with the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the negative territory support prospects for additional weakness.

Acceptance below the $1900 mark will reaffirm the bearish bias and prompt some aggressive technical selling. This might then turn the commodity vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards testing August monthly swing lows support near the $1863-62 region.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1913.2
Today Daily Change 0.92
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1912.28
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1944.51
Daily SMA50 1937.25
Daily SMA100 1838.58
Daily SMA200 1716.89
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1955.66
Previous Daily Low 1882.34
Previous Weekly High 1973.64
Previous Weekly Low 1932.88
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1910.35
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1927.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 1877.86
Daily Pivot Point S2 1843.44
Daily Pivot Point S3 1804.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 1951.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 1990.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 2024.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressures daily lows as Powell testifies before Congress

EUR/USD pressures daily lows as Powell testifies before Congress

The shared currency remains under selling pressure amid a second coronavirus wave hitting the EU and risk-off keeping the dollar on demand. Fed’s chief Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD jumps om Brexit, Bailey retreats on lockdown

GBP/USD jumps om Brexit, Bailey retreats on lockdown

GBP/USD  soared above 1.2850 after BOE’s Governor Bailey said mention to negative rates does not imply use. EU’s Barnier heading to London for informal trade talks. PM Johnson announces new restrictions, but no full lockdown

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD reverses a dip to sub-$1900 levels, lacks follow-through

XAU/USD reverses a dip to sub-$1900 levels, lacks follow-through

Gold once again showed some resilience below the $1900 mark and staged an intraday bounce. A modest USD pullback from highs extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.

Gold News

Crypto market shrinks while Bitcoin grows

Crypto market shrinks while Bitcoin grows

Ethereum takes the brunt of the falls and gives market share to Bitcoin. Pause in the falls before looking for key supports at lower prices. Ripple plays dangerously and risks looking for support at the $0.20 level.

Read more

WTI: Trapped between key hourly averages ahead of API data

WTI: Trapped between key hourly averages ahead of API data

WTI (futures on NYMEX) consolidates the bounce above the $40 barrier, having regained the 21-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA), currently at $39.75.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures