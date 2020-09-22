Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD reverses a dip to sub-$1900 levels, lacks follow-through

- Gold once again showed some resilience below the $1900 mark and staged an intraday bounce.
- A modest USD pullback from highs extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
- Stable opening in the US equity markets kept a lid on any strong gains ahead of Powell’s testimony.
Gold edged higher during the early North American session and has now moved back closer to the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1917-18 region.
The commodity once again showed some resilience below the $1900 round-figure mark and managed to regain some traction, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The intraday uptick was supported by a modest US dollar pullback, which tends to benefit the dollar-denominated commodity.
This coupled with a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields further drove some flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal. Investors seem convinced that the Fed Chair Jerome Powell will reiterate to keep interest rates lower for longer during his congressional testimony on Tuesday.
However, some stability in the US equity markets undermined the precious metal's safe-haven status and kept a lid on any strong intraday positive move. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further intraday appreciating move.
From a technical perspective, the overnight fall confirmed a near-term bearish break through a descending triangle. This coupled with the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the negative territory support prospects for additional weakness.
Acceptance below the $1900 mark will reaffirm the bearish bias and prompt some aggressive technical selling. This might then turn the commodity vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards testing August monthly swing lows support near the $1863-62 region.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1913.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.92
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1912.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1944.51
|Daily SMA50
|1937.25
|Daily SMA100
|1838.58
|Daily SMA200
|1716.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1955.66
|Previous Daily Low
|1882.34
|Previous Weekly High
|1973.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|1932.88
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1910.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1927.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1877.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1843.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1804.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1951.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1990.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2024.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressures daily lows as Powell testifies before Congress
The shared currency remains under selling pressure amid a second coronavirus wave hitting the EU and risk-off keeping the dollar on demand. Fed’s chief Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee.
GBP/USD jumps om Brexit, Bailey retreats on lockdown
GBP/USD soared above 1.2850 after BOE’s Governor Bailey said mention to negative rates does not imply use. EU’s Barnier heading to London for informal trade talks. PM Johnson announces new restrictions, but no full lockdown
XAU/USD reverses a dip to sub-$1900 levels, lacks follow-through
Gold once again showed some resilience below the $1900 mark and staged an intraday bounce. A modest USD pullback from highs extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Crypto market shrinks while Bitcoin grows
Ethereum takes the brunt of the falls and gives market share to Bitcoin. Pause in the falls before looking for key supports at lower prices. Ripple plays dangerously and risks looking for support at the $0.20 level.
WTI: Trapped between key hourly averages ahead of API data
WTI (futures on NYMEX) consolidates the bounce above the $40 barrier, having regained the 21-hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA), currently at $39.75.