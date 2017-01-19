Fed’s Yellen: Heading toward unsustainable deficits, growth in debt-to-GDP ratio

Fed’s Yellen: Heading toward unsustainable deficits, growth in debt-to-GDP ratioBy Dhwani Mehta
More comments flowing in from the Fed Chief Yellen, via Reuters, as she responds to the Q&A session.
Key Points:
Impact on monetary policy decision-making of 'big data' remains limited
Want to find ways to use big data, but often its not designed to meet the Fed's needs
Heading toward unsustainable deficits, growth in debt-to-GDP ratio due to medicare spending
Support Fed's dual mandate because Americans care about state of job market
In recent times there has been no conflict between Fed's inflation, employment goals