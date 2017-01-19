Fed’s Yellen: Heading toward unsustainable deficits, growth in debt-to-GDP ratio

More comments flowing in from the Fed Chief Yellen, via Reuters, as she responds to the Q&A session.

Key Points:

Impact on monetary policy decision-making of 'big data' remains limited

Want to find ways to use big data, but often its not designed to meet the Fed's needs

Heading toward unsustainable deficits, growth in debt-to-GDP ratio due to medicare spending

Support Fed's dual mandate because Americans care about state of job market

In recent times there has been no conflict between Fed's inflation, employment goals