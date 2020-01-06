Fed’s Williams stresses need to stick to 2Pct inflation target – WSJ

In the Wall Street Journal, it is being reported that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Sunday that low global interest rates are here to stay, which should lead central bankers to renew their commitment to inflation goals.
“There’s been a process of going through the stages of grief about a low neutral rate,” he said. “These factors are basically the hand we’ve been dealt for the next five to 10 years.”
FX implications
The Fed is expected to stay on hold for the foreseeable future while Powell is at the helm – future traders certainly don't see any moves. Federal Reserve projections show no interest-rate changes next year but the annual rotation among voters could still influence policy as incoming members include an outspoken dove while two hawks depart.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seesaws near 200-day EMA support amid US-Iran tussle
AUD/USD trades near 0.6940 amid the initial Asian session on Monday. The recent US-Iran tension adds to the Aussie weakness as the pair is considered a barometer of the market’s trade sentiment.
USD/JPY-Under pressure early on escalating M.East tensions
USD/JPY has fallen 0.3% in early Asia due to the US / Iran trade threats and counter-threats, according to a Buzz reported by Reuters. Yen has been pressured of late as markets switched from a holiday lull and Santa Claus rally into risk-off mode.
WTI refreshes seven-month high, above $64.00, as bulls cheer US-Middle East drama
WTI takes the bids to $64.00, after making the high of $64.30, amid the early Asian session on Monday. The energy benchmark remains on the front foot amid the US-Middle East tension.
Risk-off open as full markets return to the sounds of war drums
January 2020 has now well and truly kicked-off with full markets returning following the Christmas and New Year holidays. There will be plenty of key data releases in the following days, including US jobs report.
GBP/USD: Struggles to extend declines below 200-bar SMA
GBP/USD trades modestly changed near 1.3085 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair declined heavily during the later part of the last week. Even so, it fails to slip below 200-bar SMA.