Fed’s Williams: Expects inflation to decline to around 3.25% this year

“The economic outlook is uncertain, and our policy decisions will be driven by the data and the achievement of our maximum employment and price stability mandates . I am confident that our actions will bring inflation down to our 2 percent longer-run goal.”

“I expect real GDP to grow modestly this year and for growth to pick up somewhat next year . Slower growth and tighter monetary policy will likely lead to some softening in the labor market. So, I anticipate unemployment gradually rising to about 4-1/2 percent over the next year .”

“While the FOMC has taken decisive steps to bring inflation down, lags exist between policy actions and their effects. It will take time for all of our inflation gears to move at a pace that takes us to our 2 percent target. I expect inflation to decline to around 3-1/4 percent this year, before moving closer to our longer-run goal in the next two years .”

“One aspect of inflation that’s important for achieving and sustaining price stability is the anchoring of inflation expectations. Various measures of longer-run inflation expectations have remained well anchored at levels consistent with our 2 percent goal.”

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John C. Williams said in prepared remarks at the Housatonic Community College in Connecticut that the economic outlook is uncertain and that their decision will be driven by the data. He expects real GDP to grow modestly in 2023 and to pick up next year.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.