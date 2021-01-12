Fed's Rosengren: Does not expect US to breach 2% sustained inflation over next two years

In remarks prepared for a virtual event organized by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren that the US economy could see a strong rebound in the second half of this year.
Rosengren expects vaccinations will become widely available but noted that the virus is still driving the economy and how monetary policy will remain accommodative.
“The pandemic is likely to continue to be a problem for public health and the economy until widespread vaccinations take hold.''
“Nonetheless, with substantial fiscal and monetary support, I expect a robust recovery starting in the second half of this year.”
Rosengren also said tat he expects consumption to rise, and for the unemployment rate to drop, in the second half of the year as vaccinations are distributed.
Low interest rates should continue to support the housing market and the labor market could see strong gains over the next two years, Rosengren said.
But he does not expect inflation to reach the Fed’s 2% inflation target in that same time frame, suggesting that short-term interest rates are likely to stay “very accommodative,” he said.
Market implications
The greenback is correcting within monthly demand territory but is weighed by ongoing speculation of lower rates for longer and on going stimulus measures.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD resumes advance and approaches 0.7800
The Aussie resumed its advance in the US afternoon, as the greenback keeps losing it’s shine. Wall Street’s modest advance providing additional support.
EUR/USD approaches 1.2300 as dollar’s demand gives up
Hopes for additional fiscal stimulus in the US and encouraging vaccine-related news boosted the market’s sentiment, in detriment of the greenback.
XAU/USD back under pressure after falling sharply to $1836
Gold is trading around the same level it closed on Monday, around $1845. The yellow metal tumbled from two-day highs above $1860 to $1836, in two hours. It then rebounded, unable to recover $1850.
Bitcoin 15% upswing beckons, as the crypto market stabilizes
Investors in the cryptocurrency market are keen on buying the dip following the bearish waves on Monday. Bitcoin tested support at $30,000 but has recovered above $35,000.
DXY eyeing break below weekly lows in the 90.20s and short-term pennant structure
The US Dollar Index, a trade-weighted basket of major USD exchange rates (EUR/USD makes up more than 50% of this basket), has seen modest losses on Tuesday and is eyeing a test of weekly lows in the 90.20s.