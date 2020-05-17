Fed’s Powell: Fed is not out of ammunition, can do more if required – 60 Minutes interview

While playing down the risk of the US entering a second great depression, in a 60 Minutes interview, Federal Reserve's Chairman Jerome Powell argues that the Fed is not out of ammunition and can do more if required.
Key comments
20-25% peak unemployment projection sounds about right.
There's really no limit to what we can do with these lending programs that we have. So there's a lot more we can do to support the economy, and we're committed to doing everything we can as long as we need to.
Fed not out of ammunition "by a long shot," can expand existing programs or add new ones, add to asset purchases as needed.
Eeconomy can start getting better "fairly soon," but full recovery from pandemic will require restoration of confidence.
Reasonable "base case" to expect additional job losses through june, with unemployment rate falling in second half of year.
US needs to find path "to a more inclusive prosperity" in the future.
Medical metrics" and spread of virus most important data for fed right now in determining path of economy.
