Fed's Mester: Forward guidance in future may be tied to economic conditions

Loretta Mester, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, noted that she was very attuned to high levels of corporate debt and added that the Fed was thinking a lot more about the effect of climate change on financial stability.

"Forward guidance in the future may be more tied to economic conditions than a calendar date," Mester said on Monday.

These comments had little to no impact on the greenback's valuation. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar's value against a basket of six major currencies was last down 0.25% on the day at 97.75.