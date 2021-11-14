Fed’s Kashkari accepts inflation causing pain right now but expects it to be temporary

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Neel Kashkari crossed wires during the weekend, via the CBS News. The Fed policymaker conveyed his inflation outlook and terms it temporary although it causes pain.
Key comments
The high prices that families are paying, those are real and people are experiencing that pain right now.
We need to take it very seriously, but my view is we also need to not overreact to some of these temporary factors even though the pain is real.
If we overreact to a short-term price increase that can set the economy back over the long term.
Over the next three, six, nine months, I think we're going to get a lot more data on both the demand side and the supply side to get a better reading of where the economy is headed.
So, the sooner we can get this pandemic really under control, the more quickly people will have confidence to go back to work. That will help the economic recovery and that will certainly help bring down inflation.
FX implications
Although the early Asian session on Monday fails to react to the news, these comments from the Fed official are more or less in line with Treasury Secretary Jannet Yellen’s latest view on Inflation. The same should keep hopes of easy money on the table and favor the US dollar strength.
Read: US Treasury Sec. Yellen: Cause of this inflation is the pandemic
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Friday’s Doji probes bears near 1.1450 Premium
EUR/USD remains pressured around the lowest level since July 2020, a lackluster near 1.1445 during Monday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair struggles to justify the previous day’s Doji candlestick formation suggesting a corrective pullback.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.3400 as dollar loses traction Premium
GBP/USD edged higher after the data from the US showed that the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index fell to its lowest level in a decade. The pair is currently trading above 1.3400 and looks to snap a three-day losing streak.
Gold capitalizes on inflation fears, buyers look to retain control Premium
After closing the previous week on a firm footing, gold continued to edge higher on Monday and Tuesday but lost its bullish momentum near $1,830. After closing the previous week on a firm footing, gold continued to edge higher on Monday and Tuesday but lost its bullish momentum near $1,830.
Dogecoin price sees bulls preparing for a 125% appreciation
Dogecoin price has been in an uptrend since April but has seen some whipsaw price action along the way. Nonetheless, the lower end of the DOGE price reaction has been supported continuously by bulls around the green ascending trend line.
Is Advanced Micro Devices facing a downside Tasuki gap or a bull flag?
AMD stock rose 4.4% on Thursday to close at $146.01. Advanced Micro Devices current configuration may signal the decline from Monday will continue.