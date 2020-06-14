Fed’s Kaplan: We're going to get positive job growth in June, July and from here

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan spoke during Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation”, as per the Reuters. The Fed policymaker anticipates a recovery in the US job growth but remains stick to his earlier forecast of 8.0% unemployment rate for the year.
Key quotes
We're on our way down right now.
We're going to get positive job growth in June, July and from here. Even with that growth, we're going to end the year with an elevated unemployment rate.
Unemployment benefits could be ‘restructured to create more incentives for people to go back to work.’
A more inclusive economy where everyone has an opportunity will mean faster workforce growth, faster productivity growth and will grow faster.
Agreed with his counterpart at the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank, Raphael Bostic - the Fed’s only African-American policymaker - who on Friday called for an end to racism and laid out ways the U.S. central bank can help.
FX implications
The news should ideally help the market’s risk sentiment but seems to have been largely ignored as the AUD/USD pair began the week on the back foot around 0.6845.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bearish correction faces critical support at 1.1175
EUR/USD has eased from its recent multi-month highs, although further slides are still unlikely. The US Federal Reserve’s economic outlook has continued to take its toll on financial markets on Friday. The American dollar partially recovered its safe-haven condition but remains weak.
GBP/USD: Dismal UK data hit the Pound
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2473, its lowest for the week, as UK data came in much worse than expected. UK monthly GDP shrank a record 20.4% in April, a result of the coronavirus pandemic. BOE’s Governor Bailey said he sees some signs of recovery, the UK still in “the midst” of the crisis.
Crypto scary movie on the panel
At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was.
Gold: Steadily climbs to $1740 level, closer to overnight swing highs
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday. The uptick reinforced the $1722-20 pivotal support and assisted the commodity to reverse the previous day's modest losses. The intraday positive move seemed rather unaffected by a solid rebound in the global equity markets.
WTI clings to small daily gains above $36 as active oil rigs in US continue to decline
Crude oil prices fell sharply on Thursday as resurfacing worries over a second coronavirus wave causing shutdowns weighed on the energy demand outlook.