Fed’s Kaplan: Rate cut is not about current stock market

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan crossed wires during early Asian morning on Friday. The Fed policymakers joined the league of FOMC members to turn down the scope of any further rate cuts, at least in the current month, which the markets are anticipating amid coronavirus fears.
Key quotes
The situation around coronavirus (COVID-19) has changed pretty meaningfully over the last couple of weeks.
Fed's rate cut move can help offset tighter financial conditions.
Fed's rate cut is not about the current stock market. It is about mitigating tightening that may take place weeks from now.
Normal economic data that we are used to relying on is not very useful.
Companies say they have come to grips to some extent with the supply aspect of coronavirus effect.
FX implications
The coronavirus-led risk aversion continues to dampen market sentiment and increases the burden on the global policymakers, including the Fed, to act. As a result, traders paid a little heed to the Fed policymaker’s comments that tried to placate traders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY extends the bounce above 106.00, as S&P 500 futures turn positive
USD/JPY extends its bounce above 106.00 from half-yearly lows, as a recovery in the S&P 500 futures and US Treasury yields points to risk reset in Asia. The JPY bulls are left unimpressed by upbeat Japanese macro data amid dovish BOJ expectations.
AUD/USD keeps it above 0.6600 despite broad risk aversion, eyes on Aussie Retail Sales
AUD/USD remains defiant of the broad risk-off moves, mainly due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, while rising 0.16% to 0.6613 amid the initial Asian session on Friday. Coronavirus headlines continue to keep the driver’s seat.
Can Non-Farm Payrolls Save the Dollar?
The US dollar sold off sharply on Thursday dropping to its weakest level against the Japanese Yen since September 2019. The greenback also resumed its rise versus euro and sterling with EUR/USD knocking on 1.12’s door.
Gold Price Analysis: Bulls keep the baton with eyes on $1,710
Despite witnessing a pullback from the nine-day high flashed during Thursday, Gold buyers remain hopeful as the bullion nears the record high amid bullish MACD.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.