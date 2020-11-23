The Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) would be ready to do more if the economy deteriorates further, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said early Tuesday.

Would be surprised if Fed raises rates before 2023, even if recovery is stronger than expected.

Fed should not try to fine-tune inflation overshoot.

Fed should get core inflation up to 2.5%.

US economy needs more fiscal support; of the view, we should go big.

Does not look like virus surge is getting strongly in the way of economic momentum.