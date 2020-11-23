The Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) would be ready to do more if the economy deteriorates further, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said early Tuesday.
Additional quotes
Would be surprised if Fed raises rates before 2023, even if recovery is stronger than expected.
Fed should not try to fine-tune inflation overshoot.
Fed should get core inflation up to 2.5%.
US economy needs more fiscal support; of the view, we should go big.
Does not look like virus surge is getting strongly in the way of economic momentum.
Market reaction
The US dollar index consolidates the previous surge to five-day highs of 92.80, now trading 0.13% higher at 92.52.
The vaccine-optimism-induced rally in Wall Street stocks checked the advance in the greenback. The US dollar caught a fresh bid-wave on upbeat US Markit PMIs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD wavers below 0.7300 ahead of Aussie Trade Balance
AUD/USD fades pullback from 0.7264 after marking another failure to cross 0.7340 on D1 closing. DXY rebounds from a 12-week low as US PMIs performed better than EU data in November. Australia’s preliminary Trade Balance for October, RBA’s Debelle can offer immediate direction.
Gold in bearish consolidation below $1840, remains vulnerable
Gold (XAU/USD) is nursing losses in Tuesday’s Asian trading, having slumped 2% on Monday to reach the lowest levels in four months at $1831. Vaccine progress, stronger US data hammer gold prices. Focus on vaccine updates and risk sentiment for fresh impetus.
EUR/USD stabilises beneath 1.1850 as focus shifts to German IFO data, ECB and Fedspeak
EUR/USD is consolidating beneath 1.1850, having seen a decent bounce from post-strong US PMI data lows of 1.1801. Despite setting hitting both its highest and lowest levels in more than a week on Monday, EUR/USD is now back within last week’s range.
Bitcoin risks a correction to $12,000
Peter Brandt, author, and publisher of the Factor Report, has exited around 50% of his Bitcoin position. The veteran trader believes Bitcoin might be poised for a correction to $12,000 in the near future.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!